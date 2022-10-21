ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wichitabyeb.com

A visit to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch

One visit, all families should make during October, is a pumpkin patch. There are a bunch in and around Wichita to check out. This year, after researching them all, we decided to visit Walter’s Pumpkin Patch in Burns, KS. It’s highly regarded as one of the if not best one.
BURNS, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Boss Tea

A new boba tea shop has opened in the former Weirdough Bakery space at 71310 W. Maple. Coming out of Tulsa, OK is the tea chain, Boss Tea who celebrates their grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with 30% off all drinks all day Saturday. It could very well be...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Dining by the Children’s Alphabet: Barn’rds Restaurant

Dining by the Children’s Alphabet continued on the kid’s menus around town to the second letter known as B. For this letter we stopped by Barn’rds Restaurant. The popular sandwich spot located at 3860 N. Maize Road. The children’s menu featured a list of entrees at $5.99...
MAIZE, KS
newmanvantage.com

Papa's General Store has the best ice cream in Wichita

If you are looking for a great hangout spot that has amazing ice cream, you should know that Papa’s General Store at 3700 E. Douglas has the best ice cream in town. Looks like they’re open later on weekends. Papa’s also has funny stickers, magnets, socks and buttons...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday

TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call

Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 21-23)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Eight people injured in east Wichita crash

Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Fire Department works Friday night blaze

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There was a fire in the attic and on the back side of the house at 1717 North Adams Friday night, but everyone inside got out safely. Hutchinson firefighters got to the house just after 10:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the north side of the house and from the eaves.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Sunday. Extreme Grassland Fire Danger is forecast. * Winds will be from the south from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up...
WICHITA, KS

