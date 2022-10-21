Read full article on original website
A visit to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch
One visit, all families should make during October, is a pumpkin patch. There are a bunch in and around Wichita to check out. This year, after researching them all, we decided to visit Walter’s Pumpkin Patch in Burns, KS. It’s highly regarded as one of the if not best one.
First Look at Boss Tea
A new boba tea shop has opened in the former Weirdough Bakery space at 71310 W. Maple. Coming out of Tulsa, OK is the tea chain, Boss Tea who celebrates their grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with 30% off all drinks all day Saturday. It could very well be...
Dining by the Children’s Alphabet: Barn’rds Restaurant
Dining by the Children’s Alphabet continued on the kid’s menus around town to the second letter known as B. For this letter we stopped by Barn’rds Restaurant. The popular sandwich spot located at 3860 N. Maize Road. The children’s menu featured a list of entrees at $5.99...
Papa's General Store has the best ice cream in Wichita
If you are looking for a great hangout spot that has amazing ice cream, you should know that Papa’s General Store at 3700 E. Douglas has the best ice cream in town. Looks like they’re open later on weekends. Papa’s also has funny stickers, magnets, socks and buttons...
Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
3 in the community: Haysville fall festival
KSN heads to Haysville for the annual fall festival and learn more about the community.
UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call
Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs
Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 21-23)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Eight people injured in east Wichita crash
Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
Hutchinson Fire Department works Friday night blaze
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There was a fire in the attic and on the back side of the house at 1717 North Adams Friday night, but everyone inside got out safely. Hutchinson firefighters got to the house just after 10:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the north side of the house and from the eaves.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
High school football game scores from Friday and Wichita-area league champion winners
Varsity Kansas has you covered with the league champions and game scores from Week 8 for teams in South Central Kansas.
The most popular Halloween costumes in Wichita, according to Google search data
Witches, Spider-Men and dinosaurs are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the U.S., according to Google's annual Frightgeist report.
Multiple vehicle crash on East Kellogg west of Andover
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Sunday. Extreme Grassland Fire Danger is forecast. * Winds will be from the south from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up...
