Hartland, WI

7 killed in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin, criminal investigation underway

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

HARTLAND, Wis. - At least seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.

"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference.

The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex is being investigated.

Misko said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and were met by a "large amount of fire." Responders rescued people from the building and the balconies of the building.

He did not have information on whether others were injured, and said the investigation is in its "very early stages."

