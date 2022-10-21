Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
scvnews.com
Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students in California...
scvnews.com
City Launches Community Needs Assessment Survey
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita launches the Community Needs Assessment, which enables the public to provide input on pressing issues related to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure. Available now through Dec. 2, the Community Needs Assessment guides the use of Community Development Block Grant funding, which is...
scvnews.com
SCV Girl Scout Troop 582 Celebrates Bridging Ceremony
Eight fourth graders from Girl Scout Troop 582 bridged from Brownies to Juniors at a special ceremony attended by family and friends and Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, the keynote speaker. The bridging event took place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Stevenson Ranch Library. Each girl scout crossed a makeshift...
scvnews.com
L.A. County Convenes Second Annual Food Day Summit
“Los Angeles County is committed to addressing the disparities in our communities that have only deepened as a result of the challenges we’ve faced over the last few years,” said Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors board chair, representing the Second Supervisorial District. “We created the Los Angeles County Food Equity Roundtable in early 2020 to implement cross-sector solutions to achieve food and nutrition security with a focus on underserved communities. Together we will build a more just, equitable food system.”
scvnews.com
Salvation Army SCV Chapter In Need of Holiday Bell Ringers
Discover your new favorite holiday tradition by signing up to be a bell ringer this holiday season. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Installs Solar-powered Info Systems
Residents and visitors traveling throughout the City of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops. In accordance with the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan’s theme of Sustaining Public Infrastructure, the city is in the process of replacing 57 battery-operated real-time bus information units at bus stops with a new solar-powered systems.
scvnews.com
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, “The Raven.”
scvnews.com
Oct. 25: City Council Meets to Discuss No Stopping Zones, Shade Structure
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd....
scvnews.com
‘S.W.A.T’ to Feature SCAA Mural in Old Town Newhall
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s colorful wall mural on its gallery building at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall will be featured in the CBS television show “S.W.A.T.”. The mural was painted on the side of the SCAA Gallery and portrays plein air artists, sketch artists and...
scvnews.com
Oct. 28: Trick or Treat Village at L.A. County Parks in SCV
Join Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season as they transform the parks into haunted houses of horror!. The Trick or Treat Village will feature game booths, free candy, live concerts, costume contests and dances you do until the moon turns full!. You can also expect movie nights, pumpkin carving...
scvnews.com
County Inspector General Releases Report Card on LASD Reforms
Max Huntsman, Los Angeles County Inspector General, has issued a report from the Office of Inspector General entitled “Report Card On Sheriff’s Department’s Reforms 2019 to 2022.”. The report may be viewed by clicking this link or visiting the Office of Inspector General’s website. The most...
scvnews.com
Nov. 20: The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event
The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”. The event features talent from some of your favorite films and TV, like “Fear The Walking...
Comments / 0