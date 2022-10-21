ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science

The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students in California...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
City Launches Community Needs Assessment Survey

Each year, the city of Santa Clarita launches the Community Needs Assessment, which enables the public to provide input on pressing issues related to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure. Available now through Dec. 2, the Community Needs Assessment guides the use of Community Development Block Grant funding, which is...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SCV Girl Scout Troop 582 Celebrates Bridging Ceremony

Eight fourth graders from Girl Scout Troop 582 bridged from Brownies to Juniors at a special ceremony attended by family and friends and Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, the keynote speaker. The bridging event took place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Stevenson Ranch Library. Each girl scout crossed a makeshift...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. County Convenes Second Annual Food Day Summit

“Los Angeles County is committed to addressing the disparities in our communities that have only deepened as a result of the challenges we’ve faced over the last few years,” said Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors board chair, representing the Second Supervisorial District. “We created the Los Angeles County Food Equity Roundtable in early 2020 to implement cross-sector solutions to achieve food and nutrition security with a focus on underserved communities. Together we will build a more just, equitable food system.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Salvation Army SCV Chapter In Need of Holiday Bell Ringers

Discover your new favorite holiday tradition by signing up to be a bell ringer this holiday season. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Transit Installs Solar-powered Info Systems

Residents and visitors traveling throughout the City of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops. In accordance with the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan’s theme of Sustaining Public Infrastructure, the city is in the process of replacing 57 battery-operated real-time bus information units at bus stops with a new solar-powered systems.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics

After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, “The Raven.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
‘S.W.A.T’ to Feature SCAA Mural in Old Town Newhall

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s colorful wall mural on its gallery building at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall will be featured in the CBS television show “S.W.A.T.”. The mural was painted on the side of the SCAA Gallery and portrays plein air artists, sketch artists and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Oct. 28: Trick or Treat Village at L.A. County Parks in SCV

Join Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season as they transform the parks into haunted houses of horror!. The Trick or Treat Village will feature game booths, free candy, live concerts, costume contests and dances you do until the moon turns full!. You can also expect movie nights, pumpkin carving...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
County Inspector General Releases Report Card on LASD Reforms

Max Huntsman, Los Angeles County Inspector General, has issued a report from the Office of Inspector General entitled “Report Card On Sheriff’s Department’s Reforms 2019 to 2022.”. The report may be viewed by clicking this link or visiting the Office of Inspector General’s website. The most...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nov. 20: The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event

The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”. The event features talent from some of your favorite films and TV, like “Fear The Walking...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

