Resident Evil Village’s Shadows of Rose DLC makes the series’ future clear
For the first two decades of its life, the Resident Evil series was relatively easy to follow. I don’t mean in terms of its convoluted, lore-packed narrative. Rather, you could easily pin down what it was trying to accomplish. Resident Evil games were a work of pulp horror, leaning into their B-movie influences to create cheesy zombie movie thrills with a commentary about corporate greed at its heart. Even its most hated games (looking at you, Resident Evil 6) followed that core philosophy.
The Devil in Me is the most interactive Dark Pictures game yet
Each new entry in Supermassive Games’ and Bandai Namco’s The Dark Pictures Anthology is incrementally better than the last. Last year’s House of Ashes was the most enjoyable entry I’ve played thus far, as the game had noticeably improved lore and cast of characters. While it would have sufficed to tell another good story in The Devil in Me, Supermassive added one extra twist that makes the upcoming Dark Pictures entry much more engaging than the ones before.
What we’d like to see in House of the Dragon season 2
House of the Dragon cemented itself as one of the best shows currently streaming on HBO Max and aired on HBO with an explosive finale that finally began the Dance of the Dragons. After 10 episodes of development spanning 20+ years and multiple storylines, the show finally delivered on its promise of fire and blood and officially kickstarted the Dance following Lucerys Velaryon’s death at the hands of his uncle, Aemond Targaryen. In a major departure from Fire & Blood, Lucerys’ death was accidental, adding an additional dire element to an already tragic story.
1899 trailer teases mystery at sea from Dark creators
Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators behind Dark, are back with a new supernatural horror series called 1899. The German series is a mysterious tale set at sea and centers on a ship that encounters a missing vessel, which leads to a nightmare scenario for the passengers on board.
2 Age of Empires games are coming to Xbox next year, including a classic
Microsoft has announced that two Age of Empires titles, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV, are coming to Xbox consoles in 2023. According to a blog post written by developer World’s Edge on Tuesday, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will come out on January 31, 2023, and Age of Empires IV will be released later on in the year.
After playing 6 hours of Sonic Frontiers, I’m sold on the ‘open zone’ pivot
Sonic Frontiers has come a long way since the rough build we saw during the summer, when Sega fully lifted the lid on the mysterious project. When my time came to play a new build of it last week, one that would showcase significantly more content than we’ve seen up to this point, I was expecting that the “open zone” game would be extremely different from what we have seen over the last few months. Sure enough, Sonic Team seems to have polished the game up since then with cleaner graphics and a faster framerate — not to mention fewer rails cluttering the skyline.
