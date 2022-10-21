Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson State’s Win vs. Campbell Was an FCS Declaration
With a homecoming win over Campbell, the Tigers and its star coach showed that they are building a powerhouse program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades
Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
gojsutigers.com
JSU Stays On Top With 3-1 Win at Prairie View
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas| The Jackson State University soccer team continues on its conference win streak with a meeting at Prairie View A&M Friday night. The Tigers defeated the Panthers 3-1 to hold on to an unblemished conference record. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State (7-6-1, 6-0-1) got on the board for...
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced they will be coming to Jackson State for the first time. JSU will host Southern at 1 p.m. but the famous broadcast will start from 8-11 a.m. Jackson State is 7-0 and is leading their best start in program history since...
WLBT
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
WAPT
Mega Stars come to Jackson for JSU's Homecoming Game
JACKSON, Miss. — Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and more made the trip to the City of Jackson to see Jackson State take on Campbell for homecoming. JSU won 22-14 as they got support from some hip-hop icons.
Jackson State-Campbell Live Game Thread
Campbell Fighting Camels battle the Jackson State Tigers during Homecoming in Week 8.
Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Locker Room Guest This Weekend
Deion Sanders has quickly lifted Jackson State's football program to the forefront of the sport; landing the Tigers on national television, "60 Minutes," and garnering interest from some of the top recruits in the country. After Saturday's 22-14 win over Campbell on Saturday, Coach Prime even got Uncle Snoop to...
Jackson State Football Stars Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shilo Sanders Sign NIL with Actively Black
Global sportswear brand Actively Black announced a new collective of new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter, and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.
duvalsports.com
The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions
District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
WAPT
Jackson State University homecoming brings in big win for capital city
JACKSON, Miss. — Fans from far and wide flocked to Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday as Jackson State battled Campbell University for their homecoming game. Some JSU fans came as far as the West Coast to be in Jackson for homecoming. Congressman Bennie Thompson held the coin flip at midfield...
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
WAPT
GMA's Michael Strahan in Jackson ahead of Jackson State University's homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. — Good Morning America co-anchor, Michael Strahan is in the city of Jackson Friday just in time for Jackson State University's homecoming. Strahan is live Friday interviewing long-time friend Coach Deion Sanders. There will also be interviews from the Sonic Boom of the South, the Prancing J-Settes,...
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
thewestsidegazette.com
5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College
NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
First Coast News
Man shot on Southside in domestic incident, police say
Jacksonville police say two people are in custody following a shooting Monday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Man was hospitalized after he was shot, police say.
Comments / 0