Jackson, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades

Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
gojsutigers.com

JSU Stays On Top With 3-1 Win at Prairie View

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas| The Jackson State University soccer team continues on its conference win streak with a meeting at Prairie View A&M Friday night. The Tigers defeated the Panthers 3-1 to hold on to an unblemished conference record. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State (7-6-1, 6-0-1) got on the board for...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced they will be coming to Jackson State for the first time. JSU will host Southern at 1 p.m. but the famous broadcast will start from 8-11 a.m. Jackson State is 7-0 and is leading their best start in program history since...
WLBT

Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Locker Room Guest This Weekend

Deion Sanders has quickly lifted Jackson State's football program to the forefront of the sport; landing the Tigers on national television, "60 Minutes," and garnering interest from some of the top recruits in the country. After Saturday's 22-14 win over Campbell on Saturday, Coach Prime even got Uncle Snoop to...
JACKSON, MS
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WAPT

Jackson State University homecoming brings in big win for capital city

JACKSON, Miss. — Fans from far and wide flocked to Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday as Jackson State battled Campbell University for their homecoming game. Some JSU fans came as far as the West Coast to be in Jackson for homecoming. Congressman Bennie Thompson held the coin flip at midfield...
JACKSON, MS
thewestsidegazette.com

5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College

NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
TAMPA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

