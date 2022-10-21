KIOXIA demos Silicon Motion SM8366 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller with 13.6 GB/s read speeds and 3.4 million random IOPS

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Despite high demand, NVIDIA allegedly prioritizes Hopper H100 AI GPUs over GeForce RTX 4090s
Shortly after the release of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090-based video cards across the globe, demand remains high and after the sale of the first batch, the second one usually gets fully pre-ordered as soon as it gets listed. This happens in multiple markets, although the prices are quite high. However, NVIDIA might lower the production priority of these popular GPUs to focus on the Hopper H100 AI GPUs, a product that generates even higher profits.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo "X90-series" leak makes bold claims of portrait lens upgrades the OEM only hints at in a new mobile imaging tech event
Vivo's Imaging Strategy Conference of 2022 has just concluded, succeeding in its implicit goal of dropping hints as to what successors to devices such as the flagship X Note or X Fold, not to mention the X80 series, will be capable of in terms of their rear cameras and the processing behind them.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 is tipped to launch in light and dark gradient colorways with a 6.4-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme decided to give its entry-level 9-series variant a dash of vibrant yellow along with more predictable Stargaze White and Meteor Black SKUs. However, its rumored replacement exhibits nothing of the sort in the first full-color renders linked to the reportedly upcoming budget Android smartphone. According to the typically reliable...
notebookcheck.net
AMD spares RDNA 3 graphics cards from melting GeForce RTX 4090 12VHPWR power connectors
There is a storm brewing for Nvidia, and it seems AMD wants to avoid being caught in the same tempest. Tech news outlets and social media have been discussing melting and burning parts in GeForce RTX 4090-headed systems lately, which appear to be down to how the 12VHPWR power connector is used. According to a guide from CableMod, it is important to make sure this temperamental cable is bent at a right angle at least 35 mm away from the connector. Bending it in another manner can cause “thermal variance”, basically leaving the owner of a brand-new GeForce RTX 4090 with a burned or molten adapter.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Mac Pro with 48-core "M2 Extreme" chip could be coming in 2023 with up to four times faster performance than the M2 Max
We reported last month that Apple could release new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Max and M2 Pro SoCs. The information came to us courtesy of Mark Gurman. The seasoned Apple insider now suggests in his weekly PowerOn newsletter that Cupertino is also testing a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft readies Windows on Arm dev kits with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC for US$599
Announced back in May this year as Project Volterra, Microsoft’s latest developer kit for Windows on Arm applications is now available for US$599 and the full spec sheet is revealed, as well. It comes in a mini PC form-factor with a 8 x 6 x 1.1 inches case made of 20% plastic collected from oceans and it weighs around 2 lbs. Powering the system is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC coupled with 32 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.
notebookcheck.net
Raptor Lake mobile CPUs: Intel is allegedly preparing four new 13th gen chips including two previously unknown models
It is safe to say that Intel has had a successful launch for the Raptor Lake desktop CPUs. The processors not only bring meaningful performance upgrades over the 12th gen Alder Lake parts but also compare quite favorably to AMD’s Zen 4 offerings owing to Intel’s aggressive pricing. As confirmed by Intel previously, the company is preparing to launch Raptor Lake mobile processors by the end of the year. Hardware leaker @momomo_us now alleges that Intel is readying four 13th gen SKUs for notebooks.
notebookcheck.net
DOOGEE T10 is hyped to launch as its brand's inaugural tablet
Android Leaks / Rumors Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. DOOGEE might be best known for its rugged smartphones that often exhibit distinctive selling points such as "night vision" or thermal cameras. Its next new product, on the other hand, represents a break away from this traditional category. The first-gen T10 is...
notebookcheck.net
How Multilayered Security Features Help Protect Modern Devices from New Threats
Cybersecurity threats and attacks are on an upswing with no end in sight. As just one indicator, in 2021 the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center recorded its highest number of complaints ever: 847,376. That figure topped the previous year’s total by 7%. Potential losses from these complaints alone were estimated to exceed $6.9 billion.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 G3 AMD reviewed: Budget business laptop with long battery life has advantages over ThinkPad T14
Laptop ThinkPad Business AMD Ryzen (Zen) Cezanne (Zen 3) The budget Lenovo ThinkPad L14 G3 AMD not only offers significantly longer battery life and a slimmer design, but also has some advantages over the more expensive T-series. Whilst the ThinkPad T14 G3 AMD comes with soldered RAM and Wi-Fi module, the L14 has not one but two RAM slots and a replaceable (not to mention fast) Wi-Fi 6 module.
notebookcheck.net
GMKtec NucBox 8: Compact mini-PC launches with Windows 11 for US$140
GMKtec has unveiled the NucBox 8, another mini-PC by the company powered by a low-end processor. Measuring 119 x 119 x 24.5 mm, the NucBox 8 utilises the Celeron N4100, a quad-core processor from Intel's Gemini Lake platform. According to GMKtec, it has complemented the 6 W and 14 nm processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of eMMC flash storage. Unfortunately, it appears that the NucBox 8 does not support expandable storage via an M.2 slot or a 2.5-inch drive bay.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti competitor with 24 GB GDDR6 VRAM reportedly in the works
A previous report said that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT wouldn't be the top RDNA 3 graphics card and but still launch with 20 GB of video memory. That spot was supposedly reserved for the eventual Radeon RX 7950 XT. Now, new information has emerged that it will AMD's magnum opus will be the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Benchlife (via Videocardz) has learned from its sources that the high-end graphics card will feature 24 GB GDDR6 VRAM on a 384-bit bus.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X dumped behind Intel Core i7-12700K as misleading UserBenchmark placing taints genuine i9-13900K prowess
Many outlets have been thoroughly excited about the Zen 4 vs. Raptor Lake competition, with some opining that the real winner is the consumer. While the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X offers RDNA 2 graphics power and efficient cores, the Intel Core i9-13900K supplies impressive single-core performance at an arguably reasonable price. Both parts have their strengths and weaknesses, with Ryzen 7000 being fairly criticized for requiring new motherboards and lacking DDR4 support. However, it deserves to be pointed out that both Team Read and Team Blue update sockets for CPUs, with Alder Lake chips requiring LGA 1700 motherboards upon their 2021 release.
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro is touted as the world's latest 'luxury' rugged smartphone
Android Accessory Business Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. Ulefone's most interesting addition to its line of rugged mobile devices was one that shot for the ''world's loudest smartphone' title with its massive rear-mounted speaker, whereas the one before that came with its own inbuilt TWS earbuds that it could house and charge in its chassis. Therefore, one might wonder what the OEM could possibly do with its next release; as it turns out, it is to try and make it as premium as possible.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to debut with the new Sony IMX890 as an ultrawide-angle camera
The world has already met Sony's new flagship image sensor for smartphones, the IMX989, in its role as the top-end main shooter in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's colossal camera hump. It is said to be the first of a new line-up that might include interesting, potentially upgraded, subordinates such as the IMX890.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC 24GB drops by 58 percent on Amazon
Discounts for the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series of video cards are not something new, and have been around for a while. However, given the existing RTX 4000 series supply problems and the possibility for the situation to get even worse, the RTX 3000 cards might get at least a moderate price increase in the coming weeks as well. Thankfully, there are quite a few excellent deals to choose from these days.
notebookcheck.net
TCL miniLED smart TV sales increase "significantly" for the third quarter of 2022
MiniLED - also known as mini LED or mini-LED - is emerging as a prominent rival to OLED as a material for some of the newest and highest-end smart TVs on the market. At least, that is the case according to TCL, a company that somewhat justifiably touts itself as a pioneer in this area.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is announced in China alongside the brand's US Black Friday preview
The Ace Pro could be described as the spiritual successor to the original Ace smartphones made by OnePlus' parent company OPPO. Now, this premium device has joined its forebears in producing a new Special Edition version. OnePlus China has partnered with Genshin Impact for this limited version of the Ace...
notebookcheck.net
Pixel: First LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard launches with endless customisation options
MelGeek has finally brought the Pixel to Kickstarter, having introduced the mechanical keyboard in September. While there are countless mechanical keyboards already on the market, the Pixel is the first that is compatible with LEGO bricks. As MelGeek explains on its campaign page, it has placed a LEGO brick between each keycap and button, allowing endless customisation options.
Comments / 0