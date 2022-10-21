KIOXIA demos Silicon Motion SM8366 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller with 13.6 GB/s read speeds and 3.4 million random IOPS

There is a storm brewing for Nvidia, and it seems AMD wants to avoid being caught in the same tempest. Tech news outlets and social media have been discussing melting and burning parts in GeForce RTX 4090-headed systems lately, which appear to be down to how the 12VHPWR power connector is used. According to a guide from CableMod, it is important to make sure this temperamental cable is bent at a right angle at least 35 mm away from the connector. Bending it in another manner can cause “thermal variance”, basically leaving the owner of a brand-new GeForce RTX 4090 with a burned or molten adapter.

6 HOURS AGO