One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Samsung's Maintenance Mode comes to international smartphones via One UI 5
Android Business Galaxy S Launch Smartphone Software. Some South Korean smartphone users may have been relieved to receive a new One UI feature rated to lock personal data down should the device in question need to visit a repair center. Now, the OEM has announced that the option has gone global.
Motorola Razr 22 launch unfolds with limited fanfare on European shores
5G Android Foldable Launch Smartphone Touchscreen Software. The Motorola Moto Razr 2022 has been available in China since August 2022; now, it has finally launched as the Razr 22 for the European market. The clamshell foldable makes a departure from its predecessors in becoming a truly high-end device in this generation, with top-end silicon to drive an FHD+ pOLED main display that can even handle increased refresh rates this time around.
Extensive test compares iPhone 14 5G speeds to iPhone 13
All iPhone 14 models offer a speedier 5G connection when compared to the iPhone 13 series counterpart. A month after the new models have been released, an extensive test shows that customers all over the globe are getting a speedier 5G connection with the latest iPhone models. The test was...
OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is announced in China alongside the brand's US Black Friday preview
The Ace Pro could be described as the spiritual successor to the original Ace smartphones made by OnePlus' parent company OPPO. Now, this premium device has joined its forebears in producing a new Special Edition version. OnePlus China has partnered with Genshin Impact for this limited version of the Ace...
DOOGEE T10 is hyped to launch as its brand's inaugural tablet
Android Leaks / Rumors Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. DOOGEE might be best known for its rugged smartphones that often exhibit distinctive selling points such as "night vision" or thermal cameras. Its next new product, on the other hand, represents a break away from this traditional category. The first-gen T10 is...
Watch GT Cyber launch date revealed as Huawei teases innovative feature for upcoming smartwatch
Huawei has announced the official launch of the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that has leaked several times in the last few months. Scheduled to launch on November 2 with the Pocket S, the Watch GT Cyber may be a Chinese exclusive initially. For reference, Huawei's next hardware event commences at 19:00 CST, or 11:00 UTC. Presumably, Huawei will unveil more than just the Pocket S and Watch GT Cyber though, as is often the case during its launch events.
Google Pixel Watch teardown reveals extent of repairability and cost savings
The Pixel Watch has received the iFixit's teardown treatment, revealing what lies inside Google's modern-looking smartwatch. While Google has already confirmed that the Pixel Watch ships with an outdated processor and without some of the advanced features found in recent Fitbit smartwatches, there are a few unique aspects about its first smartwatch.
Redmi Note 12: Early details of global version leak online
The Redmi Note 12 series is set to debut in China next month. Xiaomi has a global launch planned out as well, but new reports indicates that event is months away, and the devices to be launched will not be the same as the imminent Chinese models. Android Chinese Tech...
Nothing Ear (2): Familiar design leaks online for next-generation earbuds
Nothing is just a few days away from presenting the Ear (1) Stick, a refresh of its first earbuds. While the company has not confirmed how much the Ear (1) Stick will cost, it has outlined that the Ear (1) will receive a 50% price hike, implying that the former will not arrive for US$99 as the latter originally did. Meanwhile, 91mobiles has shared marketing renders of the Ear (2), the existence of which Nothing is yet to acknowledge.
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to debut with the new Sony IMX890 as an ultrawide-angle camera
The world has already met Sony's new flagship image sensor for smartphones, the IMX989, in its role as the top-end main shooter in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's colossal camera hump. It is said to be the first of a new line-up that might include interesting, potentially upgraded, subordinates such as the IMX890.
TCL miniLED smart TV sales increase "significantly" for the third quarter of 2022
MiniLED - also known as mini LED or mini-LED - is emerging as a prominent rival to OLED as a material for some of the newest and highest-end smart TVs on the market. At least, that is the case according to TCL, a company that somewhat justifiably touts itself as a pioneer in this area.
iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back
Apple recently launched the 10th gen iPad at a starting price of US$449 for a Wi-Fi only 64 GB model. Unfortunately, the tablet doesn’t come with the new Magic Keyboard Folio in the box, and you’ll have to shelve another US$249 for the accessory. So, anyone looking for a low-cost alternative to Chromebooks or Microsoft Surface Go 3 from within the Apple ecosystem will likely be disappointed. Apple insider Mark Gurman now alleges that Apple had planned to produce, at least internally, a cheap plastic iPad.
Update | Razr 22: Motorola sets an imminent launch date for the global version of its latest foldable smartphone
Update: As the global version of Motorola.com is now showing a welcome pop-up form for an email list to stay updated on the release of its flagship foldable, it seems leaks predicting its imminent launch are right on the money. It seems the device will ship as the "Razr 22" on the international market, although it seems to have the same design and specs as the original premium mid-year model so far.
Casiris A6 4K ultra short throw projector with triple laser technology arrives on Indiegogo
Casiris has launched an Indiegogo InDemand campaign for its A6 4K UST projector. The gadget was previously available via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which raised a total of US$317,543 for the project. The company claims its device produces the most authentic colors compared to similar competitor models, thanks to triple laser technology. The light source is expected to last up to 30,000 hours, and the projector covers 107% of the BT.2020 color gamut.
Pixel: First LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard launches with endless customisation options
MelGeek has finally brought the Pixel to Kickstarter, having introduced the mechanical keyboard in September. While there are countless mechanical keyboards already on the market, the Pixel is the first that is compatible with LEGO bricks. As MelGeek explains on its campaign page, it has placed a LEGO brick between each keycap and button, allowing endless customisation options.
Motorola Geneva leaks with a stylus, 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage
Evan Blass and 91mobiles have teamed up again to deliver details about 'Geneva', the codename for an unreleased Motorola smartphone. Thought to have been assigned the model number XT2315, Blass claims that Motorola intends to release Geneva at some point next year under its Moto G Stylus series. As such, Motorola Geneva is likely to contain mostly mid-range hardware.
Realme 10 is tipped to launch in light and dark gradient colorways with a 6.4-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme decided to give its entry-level 9-series variant a dash of vibrant yellow along with more predictable Stargaze White and Meteor Black SKUs. However, its rumored replacement exhibits nothing of the sort in the first full-color renders linked to the reportedly upcoming budget Android smartphone. According to the typically reliable...
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro is touted as the world's latest 'luxury' rugged smartphone
Android Accessory Business Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. Ulefone's most interesting addition to its line of rugged mobile devices was one that shot for the ''world's loudest smartphone' title with its massive rear-mounted speaker, whereas the one before that came with its own inbuilt TWS earbuds that it could house and charge in its chassis. Therefore, one might wonder what the OEM could possibly do with its next release; as it turns out, it is to try and make it as premium as possible.
Deal | Galaxy S22-series devices offered at 256GB for the price of 128GB during "Samsung Week" in the US
Samsung is holding what it is calling its eponymous Week on its US website as a sort of Hallowe'en/early Black Friday special event. In addition to the deals to be available over the period in question, it is holding exclusive daily deals, such as the US$350 off a 1TB SKU of the Galaxy Z Fold4 offered today (October 24, 2022).
