Nothing is just a few days away from presenting the Ear (1) Stick, a refresh of its first earbuds. While the company has not confirmed how much the Ear (1) Stick will cost, it has outlined that the Ear (1) will receive a 50% price hike, implying that the former will not arrive for US$99 as the latter originally did. Meanwhile, 91mobiles has shared marketing renders of the Ear (2), the existence of which Nothing is yet to acknowledge.

2 DAYS AGO