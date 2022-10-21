Read full article on original website
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Ukrainian club urges FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine’s top soccer club has urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup because of the country’s alleged military support to the Russian invasion. Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin accused Iran of “direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians.” He says Ukraine should play at the World Cup in Qatar instead of Iran. Iran’s first game at the World Cup is on Nov. 21 against England and then faces Wales and the United States in Group B. FIFA does not typically suspend member federations because of military decisions by a national government.
Iran says it will sue US, alleging ‘direct involvement’ in protests
Iran said Saturday it would take legal action against the United States, accusing it of “direct involvement” in the protests sweeping the country. Tehran also warned the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia would “not be ignored by the Islamic Republic’s judiciary system” for their role in hosting and supporting TV networks such as BBC Persian and Iran International — which it claimed had urged protesters “to destroy public and private properties.”
Xi tightens grip on power as China unveils new leaders
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
5 things to know for Oct. 24: United Kingdom, RSV, Hurricane Roslyn, Trump, Diwali
NASA has a team in place that will begin a study today on unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The group of 16 people — consisting of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former pentagon officials, and a former astronaut — will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.
Iraq Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the country of Iraq which borders Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, Turkey, Iran and the Persian Gulf. (from the CIA World Factbook) Population: 39,650,145 (2021 est.) Median age: 21.2 years (2020 est.) Capital: Baghdad. Ethnic Groups: Arab 75%-80%, Kurdish 15%-20% or other 5% (1987 est.)
New UK prime minister faces huge economic challenges as well as messy politics
Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But their other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting. Rishi Sunak emerged...
NATO warns Russia against 'dirty bomb' pretext
Russia must not escalate the conflict in Ukraine with false claims that Kyiv is planning to unleash a so-called "dirty bomb", the head of NATO has warned. The call was the latest in a string of conversations between Russian defence officials and counterparts from NATO countries, during which Moscow said, without providing evidence, that Kyiv was planning to deploy the weapon.
Boris Johnson pulls out of race to be leader of UK’s Conservative Party and next prime minister
UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the contest to become the next Conservative Party leader and therefore the next prime minister. Johnson claimed to have garnered the support of 100 MPs — the minimum number required to clear the threshold to appear on the ballot for the Conservative Party membership — but declined to run, saying “this would simply not be the right thing to do” as “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament,” according to the PA Media news agency.
