Jacksonville, FL

tourcounsel.com

Fernandina Beach, Florida 2022 (with Map & Photos)

A walk along historic Fernandina Beach can begin where generations of visitors have begun their tours of the elegant port town: at the waterfront train station, the eastern terminus of the first railroad to cross Florida from east to west. The station is now home to the Amelia Island Tourism...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips

Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Unique cloud spotted in the sky over the NAS Jax Airshow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Something was spotted via a First Coast News Weather Watcher in the sky over NAS Jacksonville during the airshow and it was not a aircraft. Check here for the latest weather forecast. It was a sun dog! This unique and uncommon cloud was seen on Sunday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Folio Weed : Borders On the Sublime

Richard Bruce Borders died in his sleep sometime on Sept. 6, 2022. A wellness check revealed a complete and total absence of wellness, and that was some of the harshest news to come this way in this entire tragic year. Our friends at the Jacksonville Music Experience (a fantastic platform run by WJCT) carried a very nice obituary written by Daniel A. Brown, who in a previous role as <Folio>’s Arts and Entertainment editor also wrote an exceptional cover feature on Borders back in 2017.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Welcome home sailors: USS Wichita crew returns 7 months at sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week was a special homecoming for the women and men in the Navy and aboard the USS Wichita. They returned home after months away from their family and friends. Action News Jax reports from Naval Station Mayport on the emotional homecoming. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades

Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College

NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
TAMPA, FL
News4Jax.com

Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
