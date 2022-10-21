Read full article on original website
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Bridgeport High Coach, Teacher for Nearly 40 Years, John Christopher Colombo, Passes Away
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19, 2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2, 1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo;...
ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Teacher at Multiple Schools and Successful Coach, Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Nichols, Passes at 60
A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving and devoted daughter of James “Luke” and...
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Universal Design in Active Adult Communities
The post Universal Design in Active Adult Communities appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Neighbors? Why the City of Bridgeport Could be the Entity Taking Property for Sale Next to Your Own
As for the particulars involved, it almost certainly will not be publicly discussed, but the City of Bridgeport could potentially become your neighbor. In fact, the city could become neighbors with several in the community. During this evening’s Bridgeport City Council meeting, a new business item will allow for Council...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Jim Justice Tentatively Schedules West Virginia's Next COVID-19 Press Conference for Today
Barring a change in time or date, Gov. Jim Justice will hold the first of two statewide COVID-19 press conference at 10:30 a.m. today, Monday, Oct. 24, according to the governor's Web site. In the event of a time change, Connect-Bridgeport will update the information if made available. Below is...
MedCity News
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
Wells Fargo report reveals Indian Country’s “Once-in-a-Seven-Generation Opportunity”
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005161/en/. Wells Fargo’s new report - Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity: Building Economic Resiliency That Sticks - analyzes longstanding economic and social inequities facing Native American communities, their underlying resiliency, and what can be done to secure future tribal economic resiliency. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
