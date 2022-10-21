ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
MedCity News

Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say

Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Psych Centra

BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness

BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo report reveals Indian Country’s “Once-in-a-Seven-Generation Opportunity”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005161/en/. Wells Fargo’s new report - Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity: Building Economic Resiliency That Sticks - analyzes longstanding economic and social inequities facing Native American communities, their underlying resiliency, and what can be done to secure future tribal economic resiliency. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
