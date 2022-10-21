ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Comments / 1

Related
BET

Jamie Foxx Remembers Sister DeOndra Dixon With A Heartfelt Post

Jamie Foxx is keeping his sister, DeOndra Dixon, spirit alive by remembering her with a gallery collection of photos of them two on the anniversary of her passing. “Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs,” captioned the actor. “...
rolling out

Wanda M. Morris discusses her 2nd book, ‘Anywhere You Run’

Wanda M. Morris is the author of the novel Anywhere You Run. It is a gripping and suspense-filled story of the murder of a white man in Jim Crow Mississippi compelling two Black sisters to run away to different parts of the country to escape the secrets they left behind.
HollywoodLife

Kathy Hilton Reveals If She’ll Attend Niece Farrah’s Wedding Amidst Drama With Kyle Richards (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and sisters Kathy Hilton, 63, and Kyle Richards, 53, are feuding again, after Kathy allegedly had a “meltdown” in Aspen where she talked badly about Kyle and her family. And with Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie‘s wedding coming up, the Halloween Ends actress is concerned that her own sister won’t be at the nuptials now.
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
howafrica.com

Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B

Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
VIRGINIA STATE
bravotv.com

Vicki Gunvalson Wants to Clarify Something About Her Drama With Teresa Giudice

The RHOC alum addressed the surprising remarks she made about the RHONJ cast member. BravoCon 2022 is underway and so is the cross-franchise drama. One of the most surprising situations occurred between The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice. During BravoCon’s “Right the Relationship” panel on Friday, October 14, Vicki responded to a fan who asked which Housewife was the most overrated from the Real Housewives franchise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soultracks.com

Lost Gem: Minnie Riperton and Stevie Wonder tugged our hearts with “Give Me Time”

Minnie Riperton’s career was short but productive. Riperton released six solo albums between 1970s Come to My Garden and the posthumously released Love Lives Forever, which came out in 1980, a year after her death. Riperton was also the vocalist on the four studio albums released by the band Rotary Connection between 1967 and 1970.
HipHopDX.com

Future Called Out By Alleged Baby Mother Over Missed Child Support Payments

Future has been called out by a woman claiming to be one of his children’s mother and accused of missing numerous child support payments. A woman who allegedly had a daughter with King Pluto took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 18) to blast the “Life Is Good” rapper for suddenly stopping his child support payments.
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name

Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy