Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Jamie Foxx Remembers Sister DeOndra Dixon With A Heartfelt Post
Jamie Foxx is keeping his sister, DeOndra Dixon, spirit alive by remembering her with a gallery collection of photos of them two on the anniversary of her passing. “Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs,” captioned the actor. “...
Wanda M. Morris discusses her 2nd book, ‘Anywhere You Run’
Wanda M. Morris is the author of the novel Anywhere You Run. It is a gripping and suspense-filled story of the murder of a white man in Jim Crow Mississippi compelling two Black sisters to run away to different parts of the country to escape the secrets they left behind.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
Kathy Hilton Reveals If She’ll Attend Niece Farrah’s Wedding Amidst Drama With Kyle Richards (Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and sisters Kathy Hilton, 63, and Kyle Richards, 53, are feuding again, after Kathy allegedly had a “meltdown” in Aspen where she talked badly about Kyle and her family. And with Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie‘s wedding coming up, the Halloween Ends actress is concerned that her own sister won’t be at the nuptials now.
Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama
She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
LITTLE Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband Bill Klein have finally returned to reality TV after their own TLC show was put on hiatus. The reality couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Forty-eight-year-old Jen gave an exciting update on their upcoming appearance, posting...
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Seemingly Laugh Off Split Report
Is another Real Housewives couple calling it quits? Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly firing back at a report that they are separated after 10 years of marriage. “Chris, whatchu have to say about all this?” the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac alum said via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 16, after […]
Blue Ivy Carter Bids Higher Than $80K At Last Night’s Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter stole the show at last night's Wearable Art Gala when she bid more than $80k on a pair of earrings!
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Calls Ex-Husband Michael 'a Really Good Dad' amid Divorce
Ashley Darby is opening up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Michael Darby following their split in April. At BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, told PEOPLE that Michael is a "very hands-on" father to their sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months. "Michael is a...
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
bravotv.com
Vicki Gunvalson Wants to Clarify Something About Her Drama With Teresa Giudice
The RHOC alum addressed the surprising remarks she made about the RHONJ cast member. BravoCon 2022 is underway and so is the cross-franchise drama. One of the most surprising situations occurred between The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice. During BravoCon’s “Right the Relationship” panel on Friday, October 14, Vicki responded to a fan who asked which Housewife was the most overrated from the Real Housewives franchise.
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: Minnie Riperton and Stevie Wonder tugged our hearts with “Give Me Time”
Minnie Riperton’s career was short but productive. Riperton released six solo albums between 1970s Come to My Garden and the posthumously released Love Lives Forever, which came out in 1980, a year after her death. Riperton was also the vocalist on the four studio albums released by the band Rotary Connection between 1967 and 1970.
HipHopDX.com
Future Called Out By Alleged Baby Mother Over Missed Child Support Payments
Future has been called out by a woman claiming to be one of his children’s mother and accused of missing numerous child support payments. A woman who allegedly had a daughter with King Pluto took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 18) to blast the “Life Is Good” rapper for suddenly stopping his child support payments.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 1