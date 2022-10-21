Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
21 Ace Books To Read During Ace Week
That’s right, it’s Ace Week! And as an ace (and aro) person who reads constantly, you better believe I have a big ol’ list of asexual-spectrum books for you.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' author Jeff Kinney shares his book picks for middle readers
When author Jeff Kinney started writing the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series more than 15 years ago, he set out to create a comic that would resonate with adults and live in the humor section of book stores. "I'm really glad that I didn't know that I was writing...
nativenewsonline.net
Best-Selling Author Angeline Boulley Talks Upcoming Novel and Bringing Native Authors to Bat
New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley (Sault Ojibwe) was out for a walk in her former neighborhood near Washington, D.C., when she heard the voice of a 16-year-old girl in her head that told her, “I stole everything they think I did, and even stuff they don’t know about yet.”
Thomas Keneally shares $50,000 book prize with fellow nominees
Thomas Keneally, one of Australia’s most acclaimed novelists, says he will share a $50,000 literary prize with his fellow nominees. The 87-year-old novelist, who has previously won the Man Booker prize and the Miles Franklin, was announced on Thursday as the winner of the ARA Historical Novel prize for his latest novel Corporal Hitler’s Pistol.
Books that are set in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) […]
booktrib.com
Oprah Calls Barbara Kingsolver’s Latest “The Epic You Want to Read This Fall”
Oprah’s Book Club has announced that its latest book selection is Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. The book, published by HarperCollins, is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. It’s the story of a boy born to a teenage single mother in a single-wide trailer, with no assets beyond his dead father’s good looks and copper-colored hair, caustic wit and a fierce talent for survival.
Barbara Kingsolver: ‘Middlemarch is about everything, for every person, at every age’
I was four, watching my father read a newspaper. It’s the main thing I saw him do at home, read, with complete absorption. Whatever he was getting, I wanted badly. After he left, I climbed on to the sofa and stared into that newspaper, saying letters aloud. The first word that asserted itself was O-R-A-N-G-E. My brain flooded with the thrills of colour and taste. I was hooked, for ever.
Comments / 0