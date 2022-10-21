2022-2023 High Density Mineral Bond Revised Road Closure

As part of the 2022-2023 High Density Mineral Bond Project, Las Cruces motorists are reminded that Andale Construction began street maintenance work Oct. 10, 2022.

The scheduled road for maintenance will be closed for 24 hours after the road is treated. Weather delays may halt the project schedule.

The affected street is:

High Plains Place: From Santa Rosa to Golden Echo Place. That work will be in City Council District 5.

For the public’s convenience, Andale Construction crews will only work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the occasional weekend work. Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

For information, text ASPHALT to 77222 or visit HA5 online at https://www.ha5info.com/lascruces, or contact the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.