The ball is in Felix Auger-Aliassime's court in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With back to back titles, the 22-year-old has positioned himself well to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time. The job is far from done, however, and a pivotal week featuring ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna could see the Canadian surge into a comfortable place or fall outside the cut.

10 HOURS AGO