Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Sebastian Korda to win Euro Open title
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. "It's another great...
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes
For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
tennisuptodate.com
Reilly Opelka takes aim at doubles tennis after Xavier Malisse comes out of retirement again for European Open
Reilly Opelka took aim at doubles tennis with a sarcastic comment on the news of Malisse briefly unretiring to play in Antwerp. For the second year in a row, Xavier Malisse unretired to play some doubles tennis at the only event hosted by Belgium in the calendar. The Belgian teamed up with Diego Schwartzman this year and they won their opening match.
ESPN
Jessica Pegula beats Victoria Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final
Jessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start to breeze past Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3) 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American, chasing her second career title, will await the winner between Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari and Czech Marie Bouzkova in Sunday's final. Pegula...
atptour.com
Felix Faces High-Stakes Week As Turin Race Heats Up
The ball is in Felix Auger-Aliassime's court in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With back to back titles, the 22-year-old has positioned himself well to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time. The job is far from done, however, and a pivotal week featuring ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna could see the Canadian surge into a comfortable place or fall outside the cut.
atptour.com
Can Stricker Hold On In Milan Race?
A host of #NextGenATP stars will this week battle for the final spots at the eight-player Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals as the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Milan concludes Sunday. Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Jack Draper, Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka have already qualified for the 21-and-under event....
atptour.com
Thiem, Sinner Looming For Medvedev In Vienna Draw
If Daniil Medvedev is to win his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open, he will need to battle through a daunting path of tough opponents. Medvedev, who opens against three-time ATP 500 titlist Nikoloz Basilashvili, could face resurgent former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem and sixth seed in the second round and Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.
atptour.com
Felix Flying High, Wins Antwerp Title To Continue Turin Pursuit
Felix Auger-Aliassime is making his case for a place at the Nitto ATP Finals loud and clear. The Canadian won his second title in as many weeks on Sunday when he defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 for the European Open trophy in Antwerp. “It’s another great week. I played some...
atptour.com
Rune Topples Tsitsipas, Clinches Stockholm Crown
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune wrote another chapter into his standout season on Sunday at the Stockholm Open, where he upset top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to win his second tour-level title. The 19-year-old opened his shoulders and hit through the World No. 5 throughout the one-hour, 35-minute clash, firing...
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Alcaraz Leads Basel Field, Medvedev & Tsitsipas In Vienna
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. Just three ATP Tour events remain this year before the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, two of which will be played this coming week. The Swiss Indoors...
atptour.com
Korda Edges Thiem In Antwerp Thriller
Sebastian Korda won a semi-final thriller at the European Open Saturday when he rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(4) at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. The American recovered from losing a tight first set as he held his nerve...
atptour.com
Alcaraz-Draper, Ruud-Wawrinka Headline Basel Draw
Felix looking to improve Nitto ATP Finals qualification hopes. There will be no shortage of popcorn matchups in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will start his tournament against #NextGenATP Briton Jack Draper, while second seed Casper Ruud will open against former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka. Both clashes will be first-time ATP Head2Head meetings.
atptour.com
Felix Serves Into Second Straight ATP Tour Final In Antwerp
Canadian faces Korda in bid for back-to-back tour-level titles. Felix Auger-Aliassime did not create a break point on Saturday against Richard Gasquet, but still progressed to his second ATP Tour final in as many weeks by dominating two tie-breaks in a 7-6(2), 7-6(3) win at the European Open. After claiming...
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Surges Into Stockholm Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas delivered a clinical semi-final showing on Saturday at the Stockholm Open, where he eased past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2 to maintain his unbeaten record at the ATP 250 event. The top seed broke Ruusuvuori’s serve five times in the pair’s maiden tour-level meeting, finding consistency behind his groundstrokes...
atptour.com
Arevalo/Rojer Triumph In Stockholm
Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer captured their fourth tour-level title of the season Sunday at the Stockholm Open, where they overcame third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-3, 6-3. In a strong display, the top seeds broke three times and won 79 per cent (15/19) of points on their...
atptour.com
Dodig/Krajicek Continue Late Surge In Bid For Turin
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek advanced to their second straight ATP Tour final with a Saturday victory in Naples. After a deep run last week in Florence, the Croatian-American pair will now play for its second title of the season at the Tennis Napoli Cup. The top seeds edged Italians...
Yardbarker
Berrettini could join likes of Djokovic, Nadal in prestigious club with Naples triumph
Only a few active players managed to win an ATP title on all 3 surfaces (hard, clay, grass) and Matteo Berrettini can join this exclusive club at the 2022 Napoli Cup. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray obviously won a title on all three surfaces in their career but there are only a few more active players that also did that. Dominic Thiem, John Isner, Richard Gasquet, Feliciano Lopez, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and Lucas Pouille all did it a long time ago.
atptour.com
Berrettini, Musetti Set All-Italian Final In Naples
Top seed Berrettini struggled with foot injury throughout semi-final victory. With his back against the wall Saturday, Matteo Berrettini survived to reach the final at the Tennis Napoli Cup. After a slow start, the Italian raised his level on serve to overcome American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. In a...
atptour.com
Berrettini Keeps Slim Turin Hopes Alive, Mover Of Week
ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, as of Monday, 24 October 2022. In a week when Felix Auger-Aliassime strengthened his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals, Matteo Berrettini kept his Turin hopes alive by reaching the final in Naples.
atptour.com
Dodig/Krajicek Rally To Naples Crown
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek held their nerve in a Match Tie-break for the second time in as many days on Sunday to clinch the Tennis Napoli Cup in dramatic fashion. The top seeds prevailed 6-3, 1-6, 10-8 against Matthew Ebden and John Peers in Naples by reeling off four points in a row to recover a 6/8 deficit in the decider. Despite their Australian opponents having the momentum for much of the second half of the championship match, Dodig and Krajicek found a late surge to wrap an 84-minute win and lift their second tour-level crown of the year.
Comments / 0