In their second match of the year, Holger Rune handed Stefanos Tsitsipas his second defeat as he bested him in the Stockholm Open final 6-4 6-4. This was not an explosive match as many anticipated as Tsitsipas simply did not bring his best. He was okay but okay doesn't win you a trophy if you have a very good player on the opposite side. Rune was excellent, from start to finish there was very little to complain about the way he approached this match.

22 HOURS AGO