Jessica Pegula wins first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara
No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula defeated No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-3 in 70 minutes to win
Scouting Report: Alcaraz Leads Basel Field, Medvedev & Tsitsipas In Vienna
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. Just three ATP Tour events remain this year before the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, two of which will be played this coming week. The Swiss Indoors...
Holger Rune wins 2022 Stockholm Open over Tsitsipas
In their second match of the year, Holger Rune handed Stefanos Tsitsipas his second defeat as he bested him in the Stockholm Open final 6-4 6-4. This was not an explosive match as many anticipated as Tsitsipas simply did not bring his best. He was okay but okay doesn't win you a trophy if you have a very good player on the opposite side. Rune was excellent, from start to finish there was very little to complain about the way he approached this match.
Arevalo/Rojer Triumph In Stockholm
Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer captured their fourth tour-level title of the season Sunday at the Stockholm Open, where they overcame third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-3, 6-3. In a strong display, the top seeds broke three times and won 79 per cent (15/19) of points on their...
Felix Flying High, Wins Antwerp Title To Continue Turin Pursuit
Felix Auger-Aliassime is making his case for a place at the Nitto ATP Finals loud and clear. The Canadian won his second title in as many weeks on Sunday when he defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 for the European Open trophy in Antwerp. “It’s another great week. I played some...
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz at the top; Auger-Aliassime climbs to No 9 as Race to Turin heats up
US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, with no changes taking place in this week’s top 8. Alcaraz, who is playing in Basel this week, has a 920-point lead over second-ranked and fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, followed by Norway’s Casper Ruud at No 3 and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at No 4.
Rune Secures Final Berth In Stockholm
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune reached his third tour-level final of the season Saturday when he edged Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-5 at the Stockholm Open. The 19-year-old showed his fighting qualities as he battled from a set and a break down against the Australian to advance at the ATP 250 event after two hours and 52 minutes. Rune has now won his past five matches that have gone to a deciding set. He overcame Cameron Norrie in three sets in the quarter-finals in Stockholm.
Korda Edges Thiem In Antwerp Thriller
Sebastian Korda won a semi-final thriller at the European Open Saturday when he rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(4) at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. The American recovered from losing a tight first set as he held his nerve...
Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final for his second title in as many weeks
Thiem, Sinner Looming For Medvedev In Vienna Draw
If Daniil Medvedev is to win his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open, he will need to battle through a daunting path of tough opponents. Medvedev, who opens against three-time ATP 500 titlist Nikoloz Basilashvili, could face resurgent former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem and sixth seed in the second round and Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.
Dodig/Krajicek Continue Late Surge In Bid For Turin
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek advanced to their second straight ATP Tour final with a Saturday victory in Naples. After a deep run last week in Florence, the Croatian-American pair will now play for its second title of the season at the Tennis Napoli Cup. The top seeds edged Italians...
Alcaraz to face Draper in stacked Basel draw; Murray v Safiullin after Korda withdrawal
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will need to hit the ground running on his return to action this week in Basel after he was drawn to face in-form Briton Jack Draper, one of several mouthwatering first-round matches for the Swiss Indoors. The US Open champion, beaten in the first round...
Felix Serves Into Second Straight ATP Tour Final In Antwerp
Canadian faces Korda in bid for back-to-back tour-level titles. Felix Auger-Aliassime did not create a break point on Saturday against Richard Gasquet, but still progressed to his second ATP Tour final in as many weeks by dominating two tie-breaks in a 7-6(2), 7-6(3) win at the European Open. After claiming...
ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas dashes into Stockholm final
Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas converted 75 percent of his first-serve points en route to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Finland’s Emil
Can Stricker Hold On In Milan Race?
A host of #NextGenATP stars will this week battle for the final spots at the eight-player Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals as the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Milan concludes Sunday. Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Jack Draper, Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka have already qualified for the 21-and-under event....
Berrettini, Musetti Set All-Italian Final In Naples
Top seed Berrettini struggled with foot injury throughout semi-final victory. With his back against the wall Saturday, Matteo Berrettini survived to reach the final at the Tennis Napoli Cup. After a slow start, the Italian raised his level on serve to overcome American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. In a...
Musetti beats Berrettini to win Napoli Cup and 2nd ATP title
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup on Sunday, the second ATP trophy of his career. The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and, after a fairly even opening set, Musetti...
Sakkari-Bouzkova semi suspended by rain at Guadalajara
Saturday’s second semifinal between fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece and the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova was suspended due to rain,
Women's World Cup 2023 draw results: USWNT grouped with Netherlands and Vietnam; France and Brazil paired
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is nine months away and the official draw is now complete. The tournament will have 32 teams participating in the event for the first time, and all nations have been divided into eight groups ahead of the tournament. The United States women's national team are the reigning champions and enter the competition in pursuit of a three-peat and will face the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.
Draw 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel including Alcaraz-Draper, Ruud-Wawrinka and Murray-Korda
The 2021 Swiss Indoors will be the 51st edition of the event with Carlos Alcaraz as the top seed and a packed field. It's a Basel event without Roger Federer as the Swiss maestro recently retired and that's something we will need time getting used to. He pretty much never missed this event and but the top-ranked player in the world will still play here.
