TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Netflix Tackles the Single Dumbest Moment of the Cola Wars in ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’
Because no media story of the ’90s is complete without a streaming documentary about it, a docuseries examining a court case over an infamous Pepsi commercial is heading to Netflix. Four-part docuseries “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” will (vertically, like a Harrier fighter) touch down onto the streamer November 17. The series, which cheekily takes its name from stoner comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” revolves around John Leonard, a college student who, in 1996, went on an ambitious quest to obtain 7 million “Pepsi Points,” a loyalty program that offered merchandise for customers who bought enough Pepsi cans. In a commercial for...
Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Pete Davidson Sent Kim Kardashian This Meaningful Birthday Gift
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might not be together at the moment, but fans are convinced that the SNL alum gifted Kardashian something extra sentimental for her 42nd birthday, which she celebrated over the weekend. In her recent Instagram stories, Kardashian shared plenty of snaps, from getting ready to go on Kylie Jenner’s private jet to see Usher perform in Las Vegas — which she was ultimately unable to go because of dangerous high winds — to an impromptu trip to In N’ Out. She also showed off an impressive display of white flowers in her bathroom along with a...
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
TriStar Pictures President Nicole Brown Accepts Special Honors as The Blackhouse Foundation Celebrates 15th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)
As the Blackhouse Foundation marked its 15th anniversary, the organization presented TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown with a special honor during a cocktail reception on Oct. 15. Held at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, Calif., the special event commemorated Blackhouse’s work to amplify the voices of Black multiplatform content creators, particularly through its programming at the Sundance Film Festival, increasing the number of Black attendees, as well as expanding the opportunities for Black films and filmmakers to be featured at major film festivals. Brown was awarded the Entertainment Trailblazer Award, singled out for embodying the nonprofit organization’s mission to...
Mary J. Blige Thinks Pink in Tweed Skirt Suit for Cancer Moonshot Event with Jill Biden
Mary J. Blige brought the power of pink to Washington, D.C. while co-hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event with first lady Jill Biden. The “Power” star spoke for the intimate Cancer Moonshot occasion at the White House alongside Biden. During her speech, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a light pink Balmain skirt suit, featuring a tweed blazer and matching miniskirt. Each included tufted fringe trim, giving it a retro feel that was light-hearted and business-worthy. Blige’s outfit also held a special meaning, as pink is the signature color of Breast Cancer Awareness month. She also spoke about the loss of...
Drake and The Weeknd Still Refuse to Submit Music for 2023 Grammy Award Consideration – Report
For yet another year, both Drake and The Weeknd remain adamant in their refusal to submit music for Grammy award consideration. According to a Pitchfork report published on Friday (Oct. 14), Drake and The Weeknd's most recent solo musical offerings were noticeably absent from the voting ballots as the Recording Academy opened up its first round of the nomination process for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (Oct. 13).
WSOC Charlotte
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a...
Travis Scott Responds to Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors
Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (Oct. 23), Travis Scott hopped on his Instagram Story to shut down rumors that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, while he's still with his current love Kylie Jenner. In his since-deleted post, Trav...
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify
What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Win a Vinyl Copy of Taylor Swift’s New Album, “Midnights!”
Introducing Midnights from Taylor Swift! We've all sung along to Taylor at home, in the car, and through breakups and makeups. Now we're singing along to her new album Midnights and we want you to, too. Win a VINYL copy, courtesy of Republic Records. Enter below. Don't have our app?...
Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?
Earlier this year, Post Malone shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Since the birth of his baby daughter, the 27-year-old rapper-singer has managed to keep his relationship very private and his now-fiancée out of the spotlight. Although the...
