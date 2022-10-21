Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
kmaland.com
Youthful Lo-Ma girls XC chasing 1A title
(Logan) -- A young and talented Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team has state championship aspirations when they hit Fort Dodge on Friday. Another successful season has resulted in another trip to state for the Panthers, who are searching for a third state title in the last five years. "We're all...
kmaland.com
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
kmaland.com
Harlan begins title defense against MOC-Floyd Valley
(Harlan) -- Harlan's quest for a 14th state championship begins Friday as the 3A No. 1 Cyclones embark on their 41st playoff appearance. The Cyclones have missed the postseason only twice in the last 41 seasons, securing their latest trip with an 8-1 regular season. As you might expect from...
kmaland.com
'Do your job' the key for Fremont-Mills in second round postseason battle
(Tabor) -- They got a scare, but Fremont-Mills notched another postseason win last week. The Knights (7-2) earned their 25th ever playoff win and collected their ninth consecutive first-round victory by holding off Moravia, 44-38. Fremont-Mills led by as many as 26 in the second half, but Moravia's high-powered offense...
kmaland.com
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
kmaland.com
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood opens another playoff appearance with familiar foe
(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn. The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row...
kmaland.com
Lewis Central alum Havermann honored with ICCAC weekly award
(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout and Iowa Western middle blocker Madisyn Havermann has been honored as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Volleyball Athlete of the Week. Havermann had 30 blocks, 28 kills, 11 digs and four aces for the Reivers during a 5-0 week. Check out much more...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth back in playoffs, ready for jaunt to Scottsbluff
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's transition year has resulted in the program's fourth consecutive postseason berth. Now, the Blue Devils ready themselves for a seven-hour bus trip to take on a perennial Class B contender. There were many ups and downs during the first year under Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen, but...
kmaland.com
Creighton No. 9, Kansas No. 5 in men's college basketball Coaches Poll
(KMAland) -- Creighton is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 5 in the first men’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Iowa, Iowa State and Drake are also receiving votes in the preseason top 25. View the complete rankings linked here and regional conference teams that are ranked below. 5....
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
(Red Oak) -- Investigators believe high winds may have rekindled a grass fire from two weeks ago and burned 750 acres near Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after a small fire in a ditch was reported late Sunday afternoon, but within three minutes it was spreading north and they weren't sure it could be stopped. Nearly 12 dozen firefighters from 18 different departments responded. Two fire fighters received what Hamman describes as very minor burns. Hamman credits the dozen farmers on tractors, pulling discs and cutting fire breaks in the fields, for stopping the fire from spreading to the western half of the county.
kmaland.com
Marian G. Geise
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Marian G. GeisePronunciation: GiceAge: 95From: Minden, IAPrevi…
kmaland.com
East Mills copes with student's death
(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend. Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
kmaland.com
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
kmaland.com
Barbara Shook, 82, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Red Oak schools post slight dip in enrollment
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are optimistic despite a decrease in enrollment this year. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News his district sits at 1,034 students for its certified enrollment for the 2022-23 school year, a decrease of 39 students from the previous year. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Despite the decline, Lorenz says he and his staff will continue to focus on the ways they can improve the school's offerings to draw more students back to the district.
Comments / 0