Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release
Mere hours after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift expanded the project with seven additional songs at 3AM ET. In a post on Twitter, she wrote that she considers Midnights "a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Here’s a Look at Cardi B’s 30 Awesome Accomplishments
Is it too early to say that Cardi B is a rap legend? Some may argue it is, but based on her historical accomplishments over the years, that title feels more fitting than not. And the scariest part is that she’s just getting started in her career. Cardi B...
Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube
Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube. On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt TV and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week
Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
Halsey Gets Edgy With Goth Inspiration in Safety Pin Leather Dress at We Can Survive Concert
Halsey stepped into an edgy look while attending the ninth annual Audacy “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. The concert, held at the Hollywood Bowl, was done in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The award-winning singer looked to the Enfants Riches Déprimés spring 2023 collection featuring a segmented leather gown that had a crewneck top with cutouts on the side and was held together by silver pins leading to a ruffled midline skirt. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London...
Drake and The Weeknd Still Refuse to Submit Music for 2023 Grammy Award Consideration – Report
For yet another year, both Drake and The Weeknd remain adamant in their refusal to submit music for Grammy award consideration. According to a Pitchfork report published on Friday (Oct. 14), Drake and The Weeknd's most recent solo musical offerings were noticeably absent from the voting ballots as the Recording Academy opened up its first round of the nomination process for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (Oct. 13).
Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream – How to Watch
We are hours away from Kendrick Lamar presenting his livestream concert in Paris. Kendrick Lamar's sold-out show at the Paris' Accor Arena, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. What's even better, you can watch it for free.
Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?
Earlier this year, Post Malone shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Since the birth of his baby daughter, the 27-year-old rapper-singer has managed to keep his relationship very private and his now-fiancée out of the spotlight. Although the...
Balenciaga Drops Kanye West From All Current and Future Partnerships – Report
Balenciaga has reportedly dropped Kanye West from all current and future partnerships. According to a report from Women's Wear Daily published on Friday (Oct. 21), Kanye West's widely publicized business relationship with Balenciaga in the fashion world has come to an abrupt end. The wildly popular designer brand is not only cutting Ye off from their present business ties, but they also say any possible plans for a future collab aren't going to happen any time soon.
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
