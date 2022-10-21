Read full article on original website
Local woman hosts yard sales to generate money for local, global missions
Dianna Cliatt is having a yard sale on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at her home on the western border of Butts County. She isn’t trying to raise money for a vacation or an unexpected bill; she donates the money to Christian missions. And, over the past three years she and The Jesus Shed team have raised more than $210,000.
Report: AEW Working on CM Punk Contract Buyout
CM Punk's time with AEW could be nearing its end.
Post Malone Suffers Yet Another Concert Injury on Stage
Post Malone isn't having very good luck on his Twelve Carat Tour.
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page.
Salma Hayek Caresses Channing Tatum's Abs in New Instagram Photo
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum are turning the heat all the way up ahead of their upcoming film Magic Mike's Last Dance.
2 employees were killed in a Dallas hospital shooting
Two employees were killed Saturday morning in a shooting at a Dallas hospital, the local health system said. Authorities responded to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at roughly 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to a statement from the Methodist Health System.
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty for fatal shooting at Oxford High School, prosecutors say
Ethan Crumbley, the teenager accused of fatally shooting four students and injuring seven others at a Michigan high school last year, is expected to plead guilty to murder charges next week, prosecutors said Friday. Crumbley, who was 15 when the shooting took place, is set to plead guilty to all...
