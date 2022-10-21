ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Local woman hosts yard sales to generate money for local, global missions

Dianna Cliatt is having a yard sale on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at her home on the western border of Butts County. She isn’t trying to raise money for a vacation or an unexpected bill; she donates the money to Christian missions. And, over the past three years she and The Jesus Shed team have raised more than $210,000.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Report: AEW Working on CM Punk Contract Buyout

CM Punk’s time with AEW could be nearing its end. These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal,… Click for more.PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County.
Henry County Daily Herald

Post Malone Suffers Yet Another Concert Injury on Stage

Post Malone isn't having very good luck on his Twelve Carat Tour. These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal,… Click for more.PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County

These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page.
Henry County Daily Herald

Salma Hayek Caresses Channing Tatum's Abs in New Instagram Photo

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum are turning the heat all the way up ahead of their upcoming film Magic Mike's Last Dance. These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal,… Click for more.PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County.
Henry County Daily Herald

2 employees were killed in a Dallas hospital shooting

Two employees were killed Saturday morning in a shooting at a Dallas hospital, the local health system said. Authorities responded to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at roughly 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to a statement from the Methodist Health System.
DALLAS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County

If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy