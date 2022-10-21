Read full article on original website
WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
Kalkaska Co. Sheriff’s Office Holding Sealed Bid Auction
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is holding a sealed bid auction from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4. You can drop your bid off at the Sheriff’s Office or mail them to P.O Box 1119 until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Bids must include your full name, amount,...
The Oakland Press
Daughter of mid-Michigan school board candidate condemns him in social media post
The daughter of a candidate for the Mt. Pleasant school board criticized her father in a social media post as unsupportive of her and her sister in private while presenting a different face to the public. In a post that went live at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sophie Barrett said...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake man dies in Farwell crash
A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Investigating String of Car Break-Ins at Houghton Lake Schools
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a string of car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools during Saturday’s youth football games. Deputies say seven vehicles’ windows were broken out, and they believe two suspects entered each car. Witnesses describe seeing the two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Faces in the Crowd: Danielle McKinstry
Growing up in Detroit, the farming business was a bit foreign to Danielle McKinstry. For the last ten years, Danielle has worked alongside Brad and Justin Morgan for Morgan Composting of Sears. After starting out in the retail store, her business acumen and penchant for learning earned her a quick promotion.
Grand Traverse County Man Wins Big in Fantasy 5 Jackpot from Michigan Lottery
A Grand Traverse County man was amazed when he saw his special set of Fantasy 5 numbers come up on TV and realized he’d won the game’s $325,211 jackpot. The lucky 66-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 23 drawing to win the big prize: 07-14-22-34-38. He bought his winning ticket at Shady Lane Market, located at 5981 South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
wbrn.com
Baldwin man charged with open murder in death of 21-year old man
A 62-year old Baldwin man has been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year old man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday night. The lake County Sheriff's Office says Danny Kehm McCarty, 62, of Baldwin was arraigned on charges of Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Resisting and Obstructing Police and Interfering with EMS.
