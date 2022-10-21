Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville football season ends with sectional quarterfinal loss to Bedford - North Lawrence
On Friday nights the Shelbyville Golden Bears football team works to overcome deficiencies as the program’s rebuild continues. Bigger, faster, stronger are words that can describe most opponents. But the Golden Bears have recovered their fight. It was evident in Friday’s sectional quarterfinal when Bedford - North Lawrence jumped...
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: 2022-23 season roundtable
With Indiana men’s basketball’s season fast approaching, the staff of the Crimson Quarry is here to share our takes on the Hoosiers’ season. Who will be the top contributors for Indiana this season?. LCN: Like Colin said, the obvious answer here is Trayce Jackson-Davis. He’ll be Indiana’s...
WRBI Radio
Rev. Charles L. Flory
Rev. Charles L. Flory, of Greensburg and formerly of Batesville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Vincennes, IN. His parents were Paul L. and Mary E. (Keasling) Flory. Survivors include his wife, Wilma K. (Stafford) Flory...
My Two Cents: Be Angry, But Stop With the 'Fire Everybody' Talk, Because it Can't Happen
Indiana football is a mess, and after a fifth-straight loss on Saturday at Rutgers, fans are howling for change. They want everyone fired, but that's just not reality in big-time college football. Money talks first, and cleaning house just can't happen right now.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
korncountry.com
Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Opens Global Distribution Center In Indiana
Located just outside Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., Mercury Marine’s new global distribution center opened late this week. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis.-headquartered marine engine and accessories company, the current Fond du Lac distribution center will be repurposed to expand production capacity. Officially opened...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
WRBI Radio
Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg
Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police […]
