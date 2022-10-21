ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon Fire Department was allotted funds for a third station in the city through the passing of a half-cent sales tax in Nov. 2019. The city broke ground on the property in west Lebanon in Feb. of 2021, began operating out of Station 3 in May of 2022 and the building was celebrated with an official ribbon cutting in July this year. “This building has so many elements of the community really coming together and working together in order to make our community safer,” said Mayor Jared Carr at the ceremony. “The west side of town has grown tremendously in the last few years and the passing of the sales tax allowed for us to have this additional station.” Fire Chief Sam Schneider did a study on response times and the location of Station 3 at Beck and Ivey Lane was chosen because of that study. After the first two months of operation, the department was already seeing a trend in lower response times, up to two minutes. “This station is already making a dramatic impact to the commity,” Carr added. “We look forward to what tat’s going to bring in the future.” According to Schneider, the fire department’s goal is always to be on scene in five minutes or less after receiving a call but prior to the operation of Fire Station 3, the response time to the west side of town was closer to 6.5-7 minutes. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
Laclede Record

Service spotlight shines on Lebanon Fire Chief

Lebanon Fire Department Chief Sam Schneider has spent most of his professional life in the fire service. It is a career choice that has given him a lot of satisfaction. “I’ve always found great fulfillment in and being able to give back to the community in a way I never imagined. You know, when I started in this line of work I was 19 years old. What did I know?” he said. “When I started volunteering, and it was instantly something I enjoyed doing very much, and spent a lot of time doing it and decided pretty quickly that that's the career I wanted to have.”
KYTV

Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
KRMS Radio

Fire Damages Offices In Bridal Boutique

A fire at 2011 South Jefferson was quickly brought under control on Wednesday. The Lebanon Fire Department answered a call just before noon, and they found smoke coming from the back of the building owned by Denari Bridal and Boutique. There was mostly smoke and water damage, mainly confined to...
krcgtv.com

Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
myozarksonline.com

Fire on South Jefferson causes limited damage

A business building at 2011 South Jefferson was damaged by fire on Wednesday. The Lebanon Fire Department responded to the call just after noon, and according to Fire Chief Sam Schneider when they arrived they found smoke coming from the backside of the building owned by Denari Bridal and Boutique.
abc17news.com

Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres

Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
KYTV

Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
myleaderpaper.com

Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado

A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
Laclede Record

Laclede County Historical Society plans for reorganization

On October 15th, 2022, a Group of citizens gathered on the lawn at the Courthouse with representatives from the “Daughters of the American Revolution,” the Genealogical Society, and the Laclede County Treasure Trackers, the local metal detecting club. Their purpose was to meet others interested in establishing a new Historical Society. The prior Historical Society dissolved on September 14, 2022. In 2016 the prior Historical Society had given all the donations and artifacts to the Lebanon-Laclede County Library and all monies that they had at that time was given to the Lebanon-Laclede Public Library Foundation. The current mission is to reorganize The Lebanon-Laclede Historical Society. For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV

Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
