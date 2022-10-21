Read full article on original website
Lebanon Fire Department was allotted funds for a third station in the city through the passing of a half-cent sales tax in Nov. 2019. The city broke ground on the property in west Lebanon in Feb. of 2021, began operating out of Station 3 in May of 2022 and the building was celebrated with an official ribbon cutting in July this year. “This building has so many elements of the community really coming together and working together in order to make our community safer,” said Mayor Jared Carr at the ceremony. “The west side of town has grown tremendously in the last few years and the passing of the sales tax allowed for us to have this additional station.” Fire Chief Sam Schneider did a study on response times and the location of Station 3 at Beck and Ivey Lane was chosen because of that study. After the first two months of operation, the department was already seeing a trend in lower response times, up to two minutes. “This station is already making a dramatic impact to the commity,” Carr added. “We look forward to what tat’s going to bring in the future.” According to Schneider, the fire department’s goal is always to be on scene in five minutes or less after receiving a call but prior to the operation of Fire Station 3, the response time to the west side of town was closer to 6.5-7 minutes. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
