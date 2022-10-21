ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Crews respond to Upstate house fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A house caught fire in the Pelham subdivision near Highway 14 and Batesville Road, according to Battalion Chief Harris with the Pelham Batesville Fire Department. A neighbor said that they first noticed the fire Sunday, at around two in the afternoon near the garage at...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Wynonna Judd to perform Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wynonna Judd is coming to Greenville. Judd announced additional dates Monday for "The Judds: The Final Tour," which is a show in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd. The show is set for Feb. 16, 2023, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. “I...
GREENVILLE, SC
Hazmat, fire crews respond to fire at Upstate chemical manufacturing plant

EASLEY, S.C. — A fire broke out inside a custom chemical manufacturing and research company Friday afternoon, according to Chief Matthew Littleton, with the Easley Fire Department. Chief Littleton said the fire broke out just before 4 p.m., at Ortec Inc., located on Gentry Memorial Highway. Sky 4 captured...
EASLEY, SC
Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care

GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
GREENVILLE, SC

