WYFF4.com
Fire at Greenville County shopping center sends smoke billowing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Video sent to WYFF News 4 just before 8 a.m. Monday showed smoke billowing in the White Horse Road area of Greenville County. A WYFF News 4 photographer said the fire is at the shopping center at Anderson Road and White Horse Road. This is across...
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
Crews respond to Upstate house fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A house caught fire in the Pelham subdivision near Highway 14 and Batesville Road, according to Battalion Chief Harris with the Pelham Batesville Fire Department. A neighbor said that they first noticed the fire Sunday, at around two in the afternoon near the garage at...
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
Wynonna Judd to perform Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wynonna Judd is coming to Greenville. Judd announced additional dates Monday for "The Judds: The Final Tour," which is a show in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd. The show is set for Feb. 16, 2023, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. “I...
Hazmat, fire crews respond to fire at Upstate chemical manufacturing plant
EASLEY, S.C. — A fire broke out inside a custom chemical manufacturing and research company Friday afternoon, according to Chief Matthew Littleton, with the Easley Fire Department. Chief Littleton said the fire broke out just before 4 p.m., at Ortec Inc., located on Gentry Memorial Highway. Sky 4 captured...
Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care
GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
