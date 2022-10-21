ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ithaca.edu

Chemistry & Biochemistry Seminar Series

Chemistry Department is pleased to host Chemistry and Biochemistry Seminar Series, Tuesday’s at 12:10 pm. Please see Ithaca College Chemistry web page. https://www.ithaca.edu/academics/school-humanities-and-sciences/chemist…. Guest Speaker Ken Hanson, Ph.D. of Florida State University will be joining us on Tuesday, October 25th in CNS 333 at 12:10 pm will present:. Harnessing...
Poets and Quants

‘Gut Check Time’: Why Cornell Is Shuttering Its 1-Year Accelerated MBA

For years, Cornell University has boasted not one but two industry-leading one-year MBA programs. No longer. Cornell’s Johnson College of Business will shutter its one-year Accelerated MBA after the graduation of this year’s class in order to double down on the school’s other May-to-May program, the New York City-based Tech MBA.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

First Light - 2021-2022

Gallery 184 exhibits work by Ithaca College students, faculty members, and image makers from around the United States. First Light—2021-22, on view in the Photo Gallery in Park 184, showcases photographs by students enrolled in the Park School’s Introduction to Photography class. Instructors select exemplary work for inclusion in the exhibition, which embodies the range of technical and expressive concerns emphasized in the course.
upstate.edu

Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.edu

Farewell and good luck to Patti Banfield!

Please join the Office of Student Engagement in wishing Patti Banfield all the best as she wraps up her time at Ithaca College and moves on to new adventures! Patti has been helping students get involved in campus activities and lead student groups since she joined IC in 2002. She has held a number of roles to provide administrative support through various iterations of the Center for Student Leadership and Involvement, the Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs, and most recently the Office of Student Engagement. For the past seven years Patti served as the Student Organizations Business Coordinator, where she guided student organization officers to make fiscally responsible decisions, mitigate risk, and develop comprehensive travel plans. She has advised and mentored the Student Governance Council's Appropriation Committee, which is the group of students who allocate all funding to student organizations. Patti worked closely with the OSE team, and particularly the Student Leadership Consultants, to develop new policies and procedures to assist student organizations with their finance and travel needs.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Trunk or Treat returns to YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins Co.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County took advantage of the warm weather over the weekend, hosting their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday. Nearly 25 organizations parked outside the YMCA to share candy, community information, and Halloween goodies with families. Parents and kids could also participate in other Halloween festivities and enter the best costume contest. Despite kicking off the free event last year due to COVID, the Y in Ithaca felt it was right to bring the event back to Tompkins County in 2022.
ITHACA, NY
homenewshere.com

Find upstate charm at the Ithaca Farmers Market

Pull up to the Ithaca Farmers Market and you’ll be greeted with a promise — all goods are “locally produced within 30 miles” of this iconic marketplace in upstate New York. The Ithaca Farmers Market has been a destination for travelers across the decades and a longtime fixture on many rankings of America’s top farmers markets.
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?

Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
SYRACUSE, NY
thebvnewspaper.com

The Willard Suitcases: more than just photos

Gallery images are located in the Regina A. Quick Center. The upstairs section of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts accommodates four galleries. Three are filled with the University Art Collection, but the fourth—known as the Kenny Gallery—houses a rotating gallery. Currently on display until Nov. 20, The Willard Suitcase Photographs by Jon Crispin, shed an elegant light on the past, present and future of mental health.
WILLARD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault

Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
SYRACUSE, NY

