ithaca.edu
Chemistry & Biochemistry Seminar Series
Chemistry Department is pleased to host Chemistry and Biochemistry Seminar Series, Tuesday’s at 12:10 pm. Please see Ithaca College Chemistry web page. https://www.ithaca.edu/academics/school-humanities-and-sciences/chemist…. Guest Speaker Ken Hanson, Ph.D. of Florida State University will be joining us on Tuesday, October 25th in CNS 333 at 12:10 pm will present:. Harnessing...
Poets and Quants
‘Gut Check Time’: Why Cornell Is Shuttering Its 1-Year Accelerated MBA
For years, Cornell University has boasted not one but two industry-leading one-year MBA programs. No longer. Cornell’s Johnson College of Business will shutter its one-year Accelerated MBA after the graduation of this year’s class in order to double down on the school’s other May-to-May program, the New York City-based Tech MBA.
ithaca.edu
First Light - 2021-2022
Gallery 184 exhibits work by Ithaca College students, faculty members, and image makers from around the United States. First Light—2021-22, on view in the Photo Gallery in Park 184, showcases photographs by students enrolled in the Park School’s Introduction to Photography class. Instructors select exemplary work for inclusion in the exhibition, which embodies the range of technical and expressive concerns emphasized in the course.
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
A lesson on the kindness of strangers: Ukrainian firefighters receive gear, donated by Oswego community
OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage...
ithaca.edu
Farewell and good luck to Patti Banfield!
Please join the Office of Student Engagement in wishing Patti Banfield all the best as she wraps up her time at Ithaca College and moves on to new adventures! Patti has been helping students get involved in campus activities and lead student groups since she joined IC in 2002. She has held a number of roles to provide administrative support through various iterations of the Center for Student Leadership and Involvement, the Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs, and most recently the Office of Student Engagement. For the past seven years Patti served as the Student Organizations Business Coordinator, where she guided student organization officers to make fiscally responsible decisions, mitigate risk, and develop comprehensive travel plans. She has advised and mentored the Student Governance Council's Appropriation Committee, which is the group of students who allocate all funding to student organizations. Patti worked closely with the OSE team, and particularly the Student Leadership Consultants, to develop new policies and procedures to assist student organizations with their finance and travel needs.
foodcontessa.com
Ten People Were Hospitalised in an October 21 Update From the Health Department on Covid-19 Cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says that there have been a total of 24,847 positive cases, which is 17 more than on Thursday, and that 1,946,567 tests have been done. They also report 7 new good self-test results, which brings the total number of good self-test results sent through their online portal to 4,007.
NewsChannel 36
Trunk or Treat returns to YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins Co.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County took advantage of the warm weather over the weekend, hosting their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday. Nearly 25 organizations parked outside the YMCA to share candy, community information, and Halloween goodies with families. Parents and kids could also participate in other Halloween festivities and enter the best costume contest. Despite kicking off the free event last year due to COVID, the Y in Ithaca felt it was right to bring the event back to Tompkins County in 2022.
homenewshere.com
Find upstate charm at the Ithaca Farmers Market
Pull up to the Ithaca Farmers Market and you’ll be greeted with a promise — all goods are “locally produced within 30 miles” of this iconic marketplace in upstate New York. The Ithaca Farmers Market has been a destination for travelers across the decades and a longtime fixture on many rankings of America’s top farmers markets.
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
thebvnewspaper.com
The Willard Suitcases: more than just photos
Gallery images are located in the Regina A. Quick Center. The upstairs section of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts accommodates four galleries. Three are filled with the University Art Collection, but the fourth—known as the Kenny Gallery—houses a rotating gallery. Currently on display until Nov. 20, The Willard Suitcase Photographs by Jon Crispin, shed an elegant light on the past, present and future of mental health.
79 Fake IDs confiscated by police at Cortland bar, a majority belonging to college students
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police are continuing to try and crack down on a long running problem of underage drinking at city bars. A busy Wednesday night at the Stone Lounge Bar on Main Street in the city of Cortland, led to dozens of fake IDs being taken away. Cortland City Police said […]
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
localsyr.com
MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
Over 1,000 people at trunk or treat
Broome County's 4th annual trunk or treat gathering took place today, Sunday, October 23rd at Otsiningo Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
cnycentral.com
Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault
Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
