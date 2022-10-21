Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Pharmacy staffing shortages causing headaches for local residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local pharmacies are adjusting hours because of the pharmacist shortage and it's causing serious problems for customers who need their prescriptions.Many people said they have gone to their local Rite Aid, expecting the pharmacy to be open, and it was closed or the hours were cut back, leaving them scrambling to get their prescriptions.Staffing problems at pharmacies are causing frustration for people who need prescriptions or vaccinations.Adam Causgrove was supposed to get a covid booster shot at the Rite Aid in Mt. Washington last weekend, but they canceled his appointment."It was all set last Saturday and about...
wdiy.org
Pro-Fracking Legislator Sent Letter to DOH, Urged It Not to Participate in Public Health Forum
In a recently surfaced letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a Washington County legislator urged the agency to withdraw from a public health forum on fracking. For StateImpact Pennsylvania,. The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports that a week after receiving the request, both the Department of Health and the...
See which ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region have the most expensive houses
PITTSBURGH — There are 11 ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region that topped $300,000 for the median value of an owner-occupied home in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Looking at data for those postal codes with populations of more than 1,000, published in the annual...
Youngwood's Hospaws merging with similar program for pet care during human medical emergencies
Hospaws is ending its operations, but the Youngwood-based organization’s mission of providing temporary foster homes or assistance to pets whose owners are in need of medical care will continue, president Valerie Hoegel said. Many of the nonprofit’s volunteers and foster homes are going to work with a similar program...
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew named Top Diversity Leader for second year in a row
Dr. Pettigrew is SVP and Chief DEI officer for Highmark Health, AHN. For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh’s Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, M.D., has been selected by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the industry’s Top Diversity Leaders, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned. Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew is the...
UPMC hospitals operating normally after false reports of active shooter
PITTSBURGH — A UPMC representative addressed a false alert that was sent out Monday morning, notifying employees of an active shooter. Police responded to Presbyterian hospital around 8:15 a.m. after a Bronze Alert went out, warning employees of an active shooter situation. University of Pittsburgh police put out a social media post, advising people to avoid the area because of a possible man with a gun.
These are the top 25 highest-paying jobs in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data that lists the top 25 highest-paying jobs throughout the Pittsburgh region has changed quite a bit since it was last released. The most recent data available from the BLS is from May 2021. As in previous lists, occupations in...
wtae.com
A concerning air quality report for southwest PA was "erroneous," DEP official says
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Residents in Beaver and Allegheny Counties woke up Friday morning to an extremely poor air quality report from their iPhone weather app. While the reading looked very concerning, it wasn't real. Watch meteorologist Brian Hutton, Jr., break down what you can do if you encounter...
iheart.com
Bob Evans Recalls Italian Pork Sausage
(Allegheny County, PA) -- A consumer product recall has Western Pennsylvania shoppers checking their refrigerators for sausage this morning. Bob Evans Farms has issued a recall of more than 75-hundred 1-pound packages of the company's Italian pork sausage. Bob Evans says that products included in the recall may be contaminated with thin blue rubber. There have been no reports of any consumers getting sick due to the concern. Affected packages are stamped with a 'use by' or 'freeze by' date of November 26th 2022.
Pitt News
‘Very unsettling’: Students have mixed reactions to Pitt’s response to Cathedral of Learning assault
For John Alston, the heightened security presence in the Cathedral of Learning following a reported sexual assault inside the building, is “unsettling,” especially for Pitt’s Black community. “I think the increase of cops is kind of hurting the Black community at Pitt,” Alston, a first-year film major,...
Westmoreland transit halts drug testing of administrative staff
The Westmoreland County Transit Authority board has eliminated a requirement for members of the agency’s administrative team to be subjected to random drug testing. The board signed off on a request after officials said the requirement was unnecessary. Its elimination also could save money, officials said. “No one has...
Pollution warning issued for Mon Valley residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for residents in the Mon Valley - an air pollution warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert this morning -- saying the pollution levels exceeded the standard limit at one of the monitoring stations.Sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should be mindful of their outdoor activity during this time.
‘Critical to protecting our democracy’: Author Tim Miller says of Pa.’s governor race
The former GOP strategist holds forth on Mastriano v. Shapiro; Fetterman and Oz, and why democracy is worth saving. The post ‘Critical to protecting our democracy’: Author Tim Miller says of Pa.’s governor race appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘It’s a Natural Thang’…Tamiah Bridgett’s love for natural hair has grown into a popular ‘meet up’ event
TAMIAH BRIDGETT, SECOND FROM LEFT. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Tamiah Bridgett recalls 12 years ago, when there were about a dozen or so women who would meet in each other’s homes, discussing the importance of a Black woman’s natural hair and natural hair education. Of course, the women...
GQT Movies at Pittsburgh Mills to offer sensory friendly setting
GQT Movies at the Pittsburgh Mills is offering an alternative for people who might be overwhelmed sitting in a dark, loud theater. Sensory friendly movies will be offered the last Wednesday of the month through April in an effort to give everyone a chance to enjoy the theater. “If you’ve...
Bargain hunters bid on 8,000 items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tons of bargain shoppers were out looking for a deal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. Over 8,000 items that have been left behind at the airport were up for sale Saturday, including jewelry, electronics, clothes, power tools and even vehicles."These are things you don't find at a lot of auctions, things people leave behind at the airport, including 11 vehicles," said Allegheny County Airport Authority public affairs manager Matt Neistein. "People are going to get good deals today."This is the 12th year for the event, and this year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority also auctioned off some of their own items, including work trucks, golf carts and office furniture.A lot of customers were excited to check out the lost items, with some even traveling from as far as South Carolina hoping to find a good deal."I heard about this auction, I've never been to one and I wanted to see what it's all about," said Myrtle Beach resident Beverly Mills. "I work for Delta Airlines and I never understood how people could forget all this stuff." Most of the proceeds from the auction will go to several charitable foundations.
New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh
A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
