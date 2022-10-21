ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Pharmacy staffing shortages causing headaches for local residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local pharmacies are adjusting hours because of the pharmacist shortage and it's causing serious problems for customers who need their prescriptions.Many people said they have gone to their local Rite Aid, expecting the pharmacy to be open, and it was closed or the hours were cut back, leaving them scrambling to get their prescriptions.Staffing problems at pharmacies are causing frustration for people who need prescriptions or vaccinations.Adam Causgrove was supposed to get a covid booster shot at the Rite Aid in Mt. Washington last weekend, but they canceled his appointment."It was all set last Saturday and about...
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC hospitals operating normally after false reports of active shooter

PITTSBURGH — A UPMC representative addressed a false alert that was sent out Monday morning, notifying employees of an active shooter. Police responded to Presbyterian hospital around 8:15 a.m. after a Bronze Alert went out, warning employees of an active shooter situation. University of Pittsburgh police put out a social media post, advising people to avoid the area because of a possible man with a gun.
iheart.com

Bob Evans Recalls Italian Pork Sausage

(Allegheny County, PA) -- A consumer product recall has Western Pennsylvania shoppers checking their refrigerators for sausage this morning. Bob Evans Farms has issued a recall of more than 75-hundred 1-pound packages of the company's Italian pork sausage. Bob Evans says that products included in the recall may be contaminated with thin blue rubber. There have been no reports of any consumers getting sick due to the concern. Affected packages are stamped with a 'use by' or 'freeze by' date of November 26th 2022.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pollution warning issued for Mon Valley residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for residents in the Mon Valley - an air pollution warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert this morning -- saying the pollution levels exceeded the standard limit at one of the monitoring stations.Sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should be mindful of their outdoor activity during this time.
CBS Pittsburgh

Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
WTAJ

Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Bargain hunters bid on 8,000 items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tons of bargain shoppers were out looking for a deal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. Over 8,000 items that have been left behind at the airport were up for sale Saturday, including jewelry, electronics, clothes, power tools and even vehicles."These are things you don't find at a lot of auctions, things people leave behind at the airport, including 11 vehicles," said Allegheny County Airport Authority public affairs manager Matt Neistein. "People are going to get good deals today."This is the 12th year for the event, and this year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority also auctioned off some of their own items, including work trucks, golf carts and office furniture.A lot of customers were excited to check out the lost items, with some even traveling from as far as South Carolina hoping to find a good deal."I heard about this auction, I've never been to one and I wanted to see what it's all about," said Myrtle Beach resident Beverly Mills. "I work for Delta Airlines and I never understood how people could forget all this stuff." Most of the proceeds from the auction will go to several charitable foundations.  
Tribune-Review

New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh

A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
PITTSBURGH, PA

