Kirkland, WA

The Suburban Times

Town Halls Start This Week on Tacoma’s Proposed Budget

City of Tacoma announcement. The City Council was recently presented with the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people

Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Healthy Forest Day invites the public to restore parks on Nov 5

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 23, 2022 – Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help restore urban parks, including McCollum Park. Volunteers are needed to plant trees, remove invasive weeds and provide a helping hand to our green spaces. The event is open to people of all ages and features fun activities such as planting native trees and shrubs and removing introduced weeds.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
bellevuereporter.com

King County Housing Authority leases 90% of Emergency Housing Vouchers

As of October 21 the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) has leased 90%, or 693, out of the 762 Emergency Housing Vouchers they were awarded, with expectations to be fully leased up by the end of the calendar year. Emergency Housing Vouchers, also known as EHVs, serve individuals and families...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter

Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
EDMONDS, WA
seattle.gov

$7 billion City budget under review — and more

September is back to school for our kids and back to budget for our policymakers. In this newsletter, we celebrate our District 4, I discuss why I voted against doubling the property tax for parks, I provide initial thoughts on the Mayor’s proposal to spend $7.4 billion for the City budget, and more. Click on the links below to zip to the sections that interest you the most:
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
SKYKOMISH, WA

