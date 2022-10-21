Read full article on original website
Town Halls Start This Week on Tacoma’s Proposed Budget
City of Tacoma announcement. The City Council was recently presented with the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.
The Suburban Times
Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people
Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Healthy Forest Day invites the public to restore parks on Nov 5
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 23, 2022 – Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help restore urban parks, including McCollum Park. Volunteers are needed to plant trees, remove invasive weeds and provide a helping hand to our green spaces. The event is open to people of all ages and features fun activities such as planting native trees and shrubs and removing introduced weeds.
bellevuereporter.com
King County Housing Authority leases 90% of Emergency Housing Vouchers
As of October 21 the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) has leased 90%, or 693, out of the 762 Emergency Housing Vouchers they were awarded, with expectations to be fully leased up by the end of the calendar year. Emergency Housing Vouchers, also known as EHVs, serve individuals and families...
King County hosts workshop to recruit women for EMS, firefighting workforce
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Dozens of women in King County seeking to pursue careers in the firefighting and EMS workforce are heading down to Federal Way this weekend. That's where the county is hosting a workshop, looking for new recruits. "I think it's a really cool opportunity, and if...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
myedmondsnews.com
No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter
Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
seattle.gov
$7 billion City budget under review — and more
September is back to school for our kids and back to budget for our policymakers. In this newsletter, we celebrate our District 4, I discuss why I voted against doubling the property tax for parks, I provide initial thoughts on the Mayor’s proposal to spend $7.4 billion for the City budget, and more. Click on the links below to zip to the sections that interest you the most:
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
KUOW
Eerie, quiet and so much smoke: Darrington mayor reflects on hazardous air quality
A blanket of smoky particles and pollution continued to smother the Puget Sound region Thursday. But if you think your neighborhood has it bad, consider Darrington, in Snohomish County – which sits at the confluence of multiple wildfires. The Air Quality Index there climbed past 450 this week. The...
KOMO News
Snohomish County seeing uptick in business following reopening of US-2
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Businesses in Gold Bar are getting much-needed rain after the Bolt Creek Fire filled the area with wildfire smoke. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,766 acres and is 51% contained according to Northwest Region-Department of Natural Resources Washington. Devon Wetzel, the co-owner of The...
Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this...
ilovekent.net
Celebrate Halloween at Kent’s ‘Street of Treats’ on Saturday, Oct. 29
Celebrate the Halloween and harvest season with fun activities for all ages at Kent Downtown Partnership’s (KDP) ‘Street of Treats’ on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 2 – 5 p.m. This free event will take place in historic downtown Kent on and around W. Meeker Street.
q13fox.com
Communities in burn areas at a 'high risk' for slides, flooding with recent rainfall
GROTTO, Wash. - The relief many have felt from seeing snow and rain is short-lived for those living in the shadow of the steep slopes and mountainsides burned by the late-season fires. Communities in those areas now face concerns over landslides and flash flooding. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR)...
q13fox.com
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
