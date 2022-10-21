Please join the Office of Student Engagement in wishing Patti Banfield all the best as she wraps up her time at Ithaca College and moves on to new adventures! Patti has been helping students get involved in campus activities and lead student groups since she joined IC in 2002. She has held a number of roles to provide administrative support through various iterations of the Center for Student Leadership and Involvement, the Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs, and most recently the Office of Student Engagement. For the past seven years Patti served as the Student Organizations Business Coordinator, where she guided student organization officers to make fiscally responsible decisions, mitigate risk, and develop comprehensive travel plans. She has advised and mentored the Student Governance Council's Appropriation Committee, which is the group of students who allocate all funding to student organizations. Patti worked closely with the OSE team, and particularly the Student Leadership Consultants, to develop new policies and procedures to assist student organizations with their finance and travel needs.

