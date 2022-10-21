Read full article on original website
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube
Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube. On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt TV and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Pete Davidson Sent Kim Kardashian This Meaningful Birthday Gift
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might not be together at the moment, but fans are convinced that the SNL alum gifted Kardashian something extra sentimental for her 42nd birthday, which she celebrated over the weekend. In her recent Instagram stories, Kardashian shared plenty of snaps, from getting ready to go on Kylie Jenner’s private jet to see Usher perform in Las Vegas — which she was ultimately unable to go because of dangerous high winds — to an impromptu trip to In N’ Out. She also showed off an impressive display of white flowers in her bathroom along with a...
Netflix Tackles the Single Dumbest Moment of the Cola Wars in ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’
Because no media story of the ’90s is complete without a streaming documentary about it, a docuseries examining a court case over an infamous Pepsi commercial is heading to Netflix. Four-part docuseries “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” will (vertically, like a Harrier fighter) touch down onto the streamer November 17. The series, which cheekily takes its name from stoner comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” revolves around John Leonard, a college student who, in 1996, went on an ambitious quest to obtain 7 million “Pepsi Points,” a loyalty program that offered merchandise for customers who bought enough Pepsi cans. In a commercial for...
Jill Biden Pairs Suede Pumps with Belted Dress & Meaningful Brooch for Cancer Moonshot Event with Mary J Blige
Jill Biden brought deeper meaning to a co-hosted event with Mary J. Blige for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Washington, D.C. During the intimate occasion with Cancer Moonshot and the American Cancer Society on Monday afternoon, the first lady spoke to those in attendance while wearing a pine green dress. Her knee-length number featured short sleeves, and gained a two-toned dimension from a faintly darker-hued leather belt buckled around her waist. Completing Biden’s outfit were layered gold pendant necklaces, bangles and a matching watch, as well as gleaming green crystal post earrings. A golden bird pin completed her ensemble, while also...
Travis Scott Responds to Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors
Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (Oct. 23), Travis Scott hopped on his Instagram Story to shut down rumors that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, while he's still with his current love Kylie Jenner. In his since-deleted post, Trav...
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
Taylor Swift Is a Bad Influence on Herself in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video: WATCH
Taylor Swift is her own worst enemy in the music video for her new single, "Anti-Hero." The acclaimed singer literally faces herself in visual, which released Friday (Oct. 21) at 8AM ET. Swift wrote and directed the music video. One version of herself is a narcissistic party girl, while the...
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week
Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify
What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream – How to Watch
We are hours away from Kendrick Lamar presenting his livestream concert in Paris. Kendrick Lamar's sold-out show at the Paris' Accor Arena, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. What's even better, you can watch it for free.
Win a Vinyl Copy of Taylor Swift’s New Album, “Midnights!”
Introducing Midnights from Taylor Swift! We've all sung along to Taylor at home, in the car, and through breakups and makeups. Now we're singing along to her new album Midnights and we want you to, too. Win a VINYL copy, courtesy of Republic Records. Enter below. Don't have our app?...
