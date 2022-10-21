ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort

- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
BIG SKY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana

If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!

Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game

Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
BOZEMAN, MT

