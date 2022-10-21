Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
bozemanmagazine.com
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort
- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
bozemanmagazine.com
Impending Turn in Weather Aligns with Nov. 1 Opening of HRDC’S Warming Center
LIVINGSTON — With snow in the forecast, HRDC is preparing its emergency shelter, The Warming Center, for its approaching November 1 opening date. “For our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, we provide a warm, safe place to sleep,” said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s Emergency Shelter Services Manager. “The...
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana
If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
montanarightnow.com
First responders alerted by SOS sent by hunter with broken leg near Albino Lake Trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County 911 was alerted of an SOS sent by a hunter who had broken their leg in Big Sky Saturday morning. At 10:40 am, the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center alerted Gallatin County 911 they had received the alert from a satellite communication device. Communication...
Fairfield Sun Times
Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
bozemanmagazine.com
Impending Weather Change Expected to Increase Need for Emergency Shelter Services in Gallatin County
BOZEMAN — With the year’s first snow forecast to occur on Sunday, HRDC has been preparing its emergency shelter in Bozeman, The Warming Center, for additional guests. With upwards of 80 known people urban camping in and around the city, HRDC expects to see an increase in demand for overnight services.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
Bozeman residents count cars running red lights at intersection
One Bozeman resident invited city leaders to the intersection of 15th Ave and Oak Street to see first-hand how many people are running red lights.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Wife and husband die in homicide/suicide near Gallatin Gateway
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified two victims on Wednesday who reportedly died in a homicide/suicide on Tuesday night.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Driver who fatally struck Bozeman teacher on bicycle cited for careless driving
The driver of the truck that fatally struck Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle has received a misdemeanor careless driving citation.
Semi crash snarls traffic on Bozeman Pass Sunday morning
The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi on I-90 westbound at mile marker 316 around 6:10 a.m. Sunday.
skylinesportsmt.com
Sac State rallies for overtime win, hands Griz second straight loss in the process
The talk of an infamous replay will rule the day on Sunday and for days to come around the state of Montana. But what about everything that came before Jared Gipson’s controversial 4th down catch?. The seventh-ranked Montana Grizzlies seemed intent on mirroring the performance, game plan and style...
Fairfield Sun Times
Murder/suicide victims in Gallatin County identified
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The suspect in a shooting that left a man dead was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game
Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
Comments / 0