ithaca.edu
Chemistry & Biochemistry Seminar Series
Chemistry Department is pleased to host Chemistry and Biochemistry Seminar Series, Tuesday’s at 12:10 pm. Please see Ithaca College Chemistry web page. https://www.ithaca.edu/academics/school-humanities-and-sciences/chemist…. Guest Speaker Ken Hanson, Ph.D. of Florida State University will be joining us on Tuesday, October 25th in CNS 333 at 12:10 pm will present:. Harnessing...
ithaca.edu
First Light - 2021-2022
Gallery 184 exhibits work by Ithaca College students, faculty members, and image makers from around the United States. First Light—2021-22, on view in the Photo Gallery in Park 184, showcases photographs by students enrolled in the Park School’s Introduction to Photography class. Instructors select exemplary work for inclusion in the exhibition, which embodies the range of technical and expressive concerns emphasized in the course.
ithaca.edu
Farewell and good luck to Patti Banfield!
Please join the Office of Student Engagement in wishing Patti Banfield all the best as she wraps up her time at Ithaca College and moves on to new adventures! Patti has been helping students get involved in campus activities and lead student groups since she joined IC in 2002. She has held a number of roles to provide administrative support through various iterations of the Center for Student Leadership and Involvement, the Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs, and most recently the Office of Student Engagement. For the past seven years Patti served as the Student Organizations Business Coordinator, where she guided student organization officers to make fiscally responsible decisions, mitigate risk, and develop comprehensive travel plans. She has advised and mentored the Student Governance Council's Appropriation Committee, which is the group of students who allocate all funding to student organizations. Patti worked closely with the OSE team, and particularly the Student Leadership Consultants, to develop new policies and procedures to assist student organizations with their finance and travel needs.
ithaca.edu
Comedian Alex Edelman Thursday!
Award winning comedian Alex Edelman will be joining the IC community for a FREE one-hour show the night of Thursday, October 27th, and we want to see you there! Edelman has performed with the likes of Conan O’Brian, Bo Burnham, and recently had his own show in New York City titled 'Just For Us'. Alex’s comedy explores a wide range of topics, but centers around contemporary Jewish issues, including antisemitism, and we could not be more thrilled to have him with us.
ithaca.edu
Field Hockey Falls to Rochester in Double OT, 1-0
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ithaca College field hockey team saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end on Friday afternoon at Fauver Stadium as the University of Rochester topped the Bombers, 1-0, in double overtime. With the setback, Ithaca is now 12-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Liberty League, while Rochester improves to 12-4 and 5-1, and controls its own destiny to host the Liberty League Final on November 6.
