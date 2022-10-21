Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
COVID deaths down, but associated deaths called ‘concerning’
While COVID-19 mortality is down this year, the impact of COVID-associated deaths remains “significant and concerning,” according to an analysis by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The study found that a vast majority of increases in all-cause mortality were due to COVID-associated deaths, the department...
Grandmother killed in Fullerton crash remembered as family calls for increased safety measures
Last week, 61-year-old Estela Rodriguez was out on her daily walk along Highland Avenue when a car came up from behind and hit her. The crash took her life. Now her family is trying to honor her memory and raise awareness about possible dangers at the intersection. They’ve started a Change.org petition which they plan […]
foxla.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive
A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The post Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
Man Stabbed During Argument in Long Beach; Woman Arrested
An argument at a Long Beach motel Saturday morning led to the stabbing of a man and the arrest of the woman believed to have wielded the weapon.
Two Teenagers Killed in Porter Ranch Crash, Eight Others Injured
A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles that left eight other people injured, authorities said Sunday.
foxla.com
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
California teacher recorded allegedly saying he wanted to 'slam' student's face 'against the wall'
A California high school teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly saying he wanted to "slam" a female student's face "up against a wall."
Suspect taken into custody after threatening to bomb Orange County train station
One person was taken into custody Saturday after he allegedly told law enforcement that an explosion was going to rock an Orange County train station. The subject of the threat was a train station in Laguna Niguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Emergency dispatchers were contacted by the man around 8:50 a.m. He […]
2 teens die, 8 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
L.A. firefighters revive cat after house fire
One life down. Eight more to go. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department revived a cat following a house fire in the agency’s south bureau on Friday, Chief Kristin Crowley tweeted. After extinguishing the fire and determining no humans were home, crews located the grey-colored cat which was was unconscious. They removed the feline […]
spectrumnews1.com
LA's first street psychiatrist talks about transforming homeless lives
There are many factors that can cause a person to become homeless. One of the most visible on the streets of LA is a lack of adequate mental health care. The LA County Department of Mental Health is seeking to address that shortfall in access with their first street psychiatrist, Dr. Shayan Rab.
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims
Police arrested a man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims in separate cases, according to the Upland Police Department. In August, the Upland Detective Bureau began investigating a child molestation case that occurred in 2015. The suspect was found to have allegedly committed his crimes over a span of 15 years.
Dogs rescued from filthy, shuttered apartment complex in San Bernardino
Residents of a shuttered apartment complex at 340 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino have less than a week to vacate. But it’s not just residents who are looking for new homes, but some pets as well. Nine dogs were apparently abandoned inside one unit. Animal Control officers found them living in filth, surrounded by […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school
A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
