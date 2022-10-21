ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

COVID deaths down, but associated deaths called ‘concerning’

While COVID-19 mortality is down this year, the impact of COVID-associated deaths remains “significant and concerning,” according to an analysis by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The study found that a vast majority of increases in all-cause mortality were due to COVID-associated deaths, the department...
foxla.com

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD

COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KTLA

Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
INGLEWOOD, CA
ABC10

2 teens die, 8 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

L.A. firefighters revive cat after house fire

One life down. Eight more to go. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department revived a cat following a house fire in the agency’s south bureau on Friday, Chief Kristin Crowley tweeted. After extinguishing the fire and determining no humans were home, crews located the grey-colored cat which was was unconscious. They removed the feline […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school

A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy