Impending Turn in Weather Aligns with Nov. 1 Opening of HRDC’S Warming Center
LIVINGSTON — With snow in the forecast, HRDC is preparing its emergency shelter, The Warming Center, for its approaching November 1 opening date. “For our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, we provide a warm, safe place to sleep,” said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s Emergency Shelter Services Manager. “The...
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort
- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
Blackline Climber Rescue
On October 21, 2022, at 1:26 P.M., Gallatin County Dispatch received a call that a rock climber had fallen approximately 20 feet and sustained injuries to their ankle and lower back near the base of Blackline in Big Sky. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section, Valley Section,...
Impending Weather Change Expected to Increase Need for Emergency Shelter Services in Gallatin County
BOZEMAN — With the year’s first snow forecast to occur on Sunday, HRDC has been preparing its emergency shelter in Bozeman, The Warming Center, for additional guests. With upwards of 80 known people urban camping in and around the city, HRDC expects to see an increase in demand for overnight services.
