Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavs-Spurs Trade Moves Josh Richardson

The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start after trading NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Based on what’s been shown, they will compete hard and have some talent. One of the helpful veteran players remaining on the Spurs is Josh Richardson, who offers a helpful...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
BOSTON, MA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in 44 points as Milwaukee Bucks cruise in their home opener

The Milwaukee Bucks opened a season 2-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 thanks to a 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets Saturday night at Fiserv Forum. In the Bucks’ home opener, Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 44 points in just 28 minutes of action. The rebuilding Rockets (0-3) were without starters Eric Gordon and Bruno Fernando, and simply were no match for the Eastern Conference favorites. ...
