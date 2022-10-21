Escambia County Public Schools Awarded $2 Million Arts Grant by U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA)

Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
pensacolastate.edu
Christina Hamburg started PSC at 14. Now 19, she already has Associate in Arts degree and will soon earn RN Associate of Science degree
Christina Hamburg just turned 19 in July, but she’s already earned an Associate in Arts – Psychology degree from Pensacola State College and will soon finish her Associate of Science RN degree. Still, she doesn’t officially complete high school until December, even though she completed most of her...
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Receives $103,820 From Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area Award
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity was named one of 11 area nonprofits in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to receive a grant award of $103,820 at the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Annual Meeting on Oct. 16, 2022. IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization now 1,100 members strong,...
capitalsoup.com
FDLE to hold Trunk or Treat at Pensacola Regional Operations Center
The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” hosted by FDLE at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, fingerprint demos, games, and a meet-and-greet with K9 Maple. What: FDLE Pensacola Trunk or Treat.
floridapolitics.com
Ethics panel asks Gov. DeSantis to pull Doug Underhill from Escambia Co. Commission at Don Gaetz’s urging
At the suggestion of Gaetz, a member, the panel upped the punishment from $12,500 to $35,000 and removal from office. The Florida Commission on Ethics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove embattled Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office one month before the end of his term. The panel...
Okaloosa County issues scam alerts for Venmo repair business, Niceville PD hoodie
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent alerts Friday for multiple scams in the area. In a post on Facebook, OCSO said a repair business scammed Destin residents and did not complete estimated repairs for appliances. The residents gave half the money upfront through the free transfer app Venmo and never saw […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Manna Night at the Pensacola Interstate Fair is Oct. 26
Manna Night at the Pensacola Interstate Fair is Wednesday, October 26. Fairgoers are asked to bring nonperishable food donations to benefit the hungry served by Manna Food Bank in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. In exchange for a donation of three canned-good food items, each person will receive $3 off adult admission all night long.
WALA-TV FOX10
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
Monroeville man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 possibly involved in Chickasaw homicide
UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Officials with MCSO said they are looking for two suspects involved in the case. They received the call around 11 a.m. from the Chickasaw Police Department asking for help in investigating a shooting. MCSO said the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound, but they do not know how many shots were fired. […]
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for molesting a child less than 12-years-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life in Florida’s Department of Corrections after being found guilty by an Escambia County jury on Thursday. Oscar Javier Amador was found guilty of Sexual Battery (victim less than 12,) Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (victim less than 12,) and four counts […]
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
niceville.com
Officers justified in returning fire during I-10 pursuit: State Attorney
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit has found that law enforcement officers were justified in returning fire at the suspect in an alleged Walton County convenience store robbery during a high-speed pursuit, the State Attorney’s Office has announced. According...
Friends carry legacy of beloved Mobile runner 1 month after tragedy, questions linger on crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Tuesday will mark one month since a beloved Mobile area runner was killed in a crash. 61-year-old Victor Birch’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Rangeline road on Sept. 25. From the large “Victor-y Lap” tribute run the week after he died, to a moment of silence at Bras […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
