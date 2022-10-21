ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia County Public Schools Awarded $2 Million Arts Grant by U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA)

By Pulse Staff
 3 days ago
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
capitalsoup.com

FDLE to hold Trunk or Treat at Pensacola Regional Operations Center

The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” hosted by FDLE at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, fingerprint demos, games, and a meet-and-greet with K9 Maple. What: FDLE Pensacola Trunk or Treat.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Manna Night at the Pensacola Interstate Fair is Oct. 26

Manna Night at the Pensacola Interstate Fair is Wednesday, October 26. Fairgoers are asked to bring nonperishable food donations to benefit the hungry served by Manna Food Bank in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. In exchange for a donation of three canned-good food items, each person will receive $3 off adult admission all night long.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

