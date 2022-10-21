Last week came the first trailer for M3GAN, the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that immediately caught the attention of fans online thanks to its bananas first footage. The new movie, which hails from a screenplay by Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, immediately became a meme thanks to the titular evil doll/robot doing some hilarious dance moves and chasing someone in a forest on all fours like an animal. Those that had their hype levels sent off the charts by the M3GAN trailer however have some good news in store for them as M3GAN's release date has been moved up by the studio.

4 DAYS AGO