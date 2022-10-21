ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week

Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
dexerto.com

Twisters: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. In 1996, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in Jan De Bont’s Twister, one of the best disaster movies of the decade. Boasting groundbreaking visual...
ComicBook

Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie

Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters

The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
MONTANA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Releases Extended Sneak Peak of Upcoming Animated Movie!

Disney has a pretty big slate of movies set to be released in the next year — from live-action remakes like The Little Mermaid and Snow White to original films like The Haunted Mansion. There are also a number of Marvel films on the slate — like Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — to the highly anticipated Avatar: Way of the Water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

When Will ‘Raymond and Ray’ Be Streaming? Where to Watch the Ethan Hawke Movie

Get ready for Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor to confront their daddy issues in Raymond and Ray, a new drama coming to Apple TV+ this weekend. Written and directed by Rodrigo García, the film stars Hawke and McGregor as two half brothers who, yes, are both named Raymond. Neither man had a good relationship with their shared father growing up, who was an abusive man. But when Raymond arrives at Ray’s doorstep with the news that their father is dead, Ray agrees to accompany Raymond to the funeral.
msn.com

Damon Lindelof writing new Star Wars movie

A new 'Star Wars' movie is in the works. Damon Lindelof is co-writing the latest project in the hit sci-fi franchise with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached to direct. It is not yet known who Lindelof's writing partner is and insiders suggest that the movie is not close to heading into production yet as the script is still being written.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed

Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
ComicBook

New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts

Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.
ComicBook

M3GAN: Viral Horror Movie Gets New Release Date After Trailer

Last week came the first trailer for M3GAN, the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that immediately caught the attention of fans online thanks to its bananas first footage. The new movie, which hails from a screenplay by Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, immediately became a meme thanks to the titular evil doll/robot doing some hilarious dance moves and chasing someone in a forest on all fours like an animal. Those that had their hype levels sent off the charts by the M3GAN trailer however have some good news in store for them as M3GAN's release date has been moved up by the studio.
Collider

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Sets 2024 Release Date

Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially set a release date for May 24, 2024, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Production on the newest installment of the franchise is now underway in Australia. The film stars...
digitalspy.com

Florence Pugh has another Marvel movie lined up after Thunderbolts

Marvel has been setting up Thunderbolts for the last two years, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova has been one of the biggest stars, having appeared in Black Widow and Hawkeye. But it looks like the team-up movie, which will feature an Avengers-esque group of antiheroes (think Suicide Squad), won't be...

