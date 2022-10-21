ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

How two Minnesota cooperatives agreed to a new relationship to prepare for the future grid

By Gabriel Chan, Matthew Grimley
utilitydive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
utilitydive.com

Clean energy expertise for the PJM board should be the easiest vote members ever cast

The following is a contributed article by Albert Pollard, director of CLEAR RTO, a project of the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) of Illinois. The way that policy decisions get made at America’s regional transmission organizations has never been all that clear or visible to the outside world. There are stakeholder meetings and a lot of inside baseball. Some individuals and entities get votes on some matters, some don’t. It’s Byzantine and often the proposals themselves defy ready understanding.
ILLINOIS STATE
utilitydive.com

Sunnova urges California PUC to dismiss PG&E, SCE ‘sky is falling’ concerns, review microgrid proposal

Sunnova Energy International is pushing back against Southern California Edison and other utilities that want the California Public Utilities Commission to dismiss the company’s proposal to build and own microgrids in new residential communities. The application meets the requirements for the CPUC to hold a hearing on the proposal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
utilitydive.com

Chemical compliance in New York

Utilities are no strangers to regulation. From worker safety to environmental quality, utilities across the country are subject to a wide range of requirements and restrictions. But while all utilities must comply with a range of regulations, those in New York face a particularly daunting compliance challenge. Why? The reason...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy