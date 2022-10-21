Read full article on original website
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WTVC
Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN — A family is without a home after officials declare it a total loss following a house fire Sunday morning on Signal Mountain. A homeowner called 911 around 6:24 reporting a fire at their home in the 3300 block of Cloudcrest Trail. The homeowner says they awake to the sound of glass breaking.
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
WDEF
Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County. This is our final Friday Night Rivals game of the year.
tennessee.edu
Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural
The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 17-23
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 17-23. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
eastridgenewsonline.com
More Than 30 East Ridge Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Launch Pioneering Tomorrow Initiative
Pioneering Tomorrow wants to foster better collaboration between city government. and the business community on key issues affecting the community and its residents. More than 30 civic and business leaders in East Ridge have come together to launch a new initiative focused on fostering community discussions on ideas that will drive future opportunities for the city of East Ridge and help position the City as the best place to live, work, play and retire in Hamilton County.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness Throughout The City
The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness and its effects by enhancing partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community. “Our first task upon entering office was to begin the...
WTVC
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
mcnewstn.com
Whitwell balances opportunities with challenges in October meeting
Whitwell, Tenn. – After an anguishing moment shortly before the meeting determining if they would be able to convene a quorum, the Whitwell city legislative board met to discuss items facing the city. Given the meeting fell during the school district’s Fall Break, the meeting drew fewer than normal participants and much fewer audience members.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
WTVC
Metro Plumbing Heating and Air: How to protect your septic system from costly repairs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Drew Hardin from Metro Plumbing Heating and Air has the answer for the #1 way to protect your septic system from costly repairs. This can be the difference between a thousand-dollar repair and a forty-thousand-dollar repair. Stay connected with Metro Plumbing Heating and Air. (423) 855-0967.
WTVCFOX
9-year-old child shot sparks conversation on gun safety with kids in the home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One week after their son Jax’s shooting, John and Sierra Coulter are still in shock. They say the shooting of their 9-year-old son Jax was a completely preventable tragedy. “You wouldn't think adults would leave loaded weapons around the house, for anybody to access. So...
WDEF
No injuries in Bradley Central bus crash this morning
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school bus headed for Bradley Central High was rear-ended this morning. It happened on Spring Place Road around 7:35 AM. Only high school students were on board at the time when a passenger car hit it from behind. None of them were seriously injured.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 20
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014485- 323 Camp Jordan Parkway- Suspicious Vehicle- Park staff called to report a suspicious tan Honda parked at the gravel lot. On scene police spoke with the occupants. Both were checked for warrants and issued a criminal trespass warning. They were sent on their way.
WTVC
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 25
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 25. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Antonio Clemments – Theft of Property. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft of Property/For Capias, Simple Possession of Marijuana/For Capias, Registration, No...
dadecountysentinel.com
Threat Of Suit Says County Failed To Build Reservoir, Piers, Fences
A local landowner is threatening to sue the Dade County government because it has failed to build a reservoir, piers and fences along 61-acres along Lookout Creek, according to legal documents. Wallace Jack Sells Jr., filed notice he intends to sue the Dade County Board of Commissioners and the Dade...
