Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
WATE

Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. Megan Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to withdraw from the case, claiming that the attorney-client relationship has “deteriorated to the point that counsel is unable […]
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. White Pine fire crews responding to brush fire. Updated: 11 hours...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
WATE

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M. Saturday, October 22: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

County officials mull Appalachia High School fate

APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

One dead following Greeneville house fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire. At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Honoring David Meske. Updated: 6 hours ago. Webb will honor longtime...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who were at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game spoke about witnessing the tragic skydiving accident that occurred at Friday night’s game. Friday evening, a skydiver crashed during a pregame celebration for the matchup between rivals David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools. “Since it was David Crockett’s new field, […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Brights Zoo says relocation of Bitcoin mine could force closure

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo is a sanctuary for many exotic animals. Over a quarter of them are endangered, but the zoo is faced with a problem. Red Dog Technologies partnered with BrightRidge to put in a Bitcoin mine in the New Salem community. Neighbors complained about the noise, and Washington County commissioners filed […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

