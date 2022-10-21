Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This SundayJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Skydiver dead following accident at high school in Jonesborough, Tenn.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A skydiver who landed on the field Friday evening at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn. has died of his injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The man was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center following the incident. His identity has not been...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. Megan Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to withdraw from the case, claiming that the attorney-client relationship has “deteriorated to the point that counsel is unable […]
wvlt.tv
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. White Pine fire crews responding to brush fire. Updated: 11 hours...
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl
UPDATE 8 A.M. Saturday, October 22: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and […]
Johnson City Press
County officials mull Appalachia High School fate
APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
One dead following Greeneville house fire
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire. At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a […]
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say
Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Honoring David Meske. Updated: 6 hours ago. Webb will honor longtime...
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who were at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game spoke about witnessing the tragic skydiving accident that occurred at Friday night’s game. Friday evening, a skydiver crashed during a pregame celebration for the matchup between rivals David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools. “Since it was David Crockett’s new field, […]
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in Need
Patriot Popcorn for HalloweenPatriot Popcorn/Facebook. It's not often two creators meet and combine forces. When two creators with similar passions and purposes collide..those are forces of movement. Meet the Movers, John Brady with Patriot Popcorn, and Abby Myers with Brewista and the Bean.
Kingsport Times-News
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
New EV charging stations planned for I-75, I-81 corridors
A $500,000 grant has been given to help place more electric vehicle charging stations along East Tennessee interstates.
Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
wcyb.com
Local resident: Bristol, Virginia public camping ban having some impact
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — In Bristol, Virginia, it's illegal to camp on public streets and sidewalks. An ordinance makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. "I think it's a logical,...
Brights Zoo says relocation of Bitcoin mine could force closure
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo is a sanctuary for many exotic animals. Over a quarter of them are endangered, but the zoo is faced with a problem. Red Dog Technologies partnered with BrightRidge to put in a Bitcoin mine in the New Salem community. Neighbors complained about the noise, and Washington County commissioners filed […]
wjhl.com
Meet Piglet, Maverick and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
Comments / 0