straightarrownews.com

Climate activists target Volkswagen, glue hands to facility floor

Nine environmental activists in Germany have glued themselves to the floor at a Porsche pavilion in a hunger strike, protesting what they call a climate emergency. The target this time is Volkswagen. The activists are calling on Germany to introduce cheaper public transport tickets and to set speed limits on...
Aviation International News

EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer

Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
kalkinemedia.com

World’s biggest battery electric truck makes its way to Australia

The battery electric truck for underground mining TH665B will make its debut in Australia at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2022 conducted in Sydney from 2 to 4 November 2022. Sandvik’s TH655B will assist miners in controlling emissions. IMARC 2022 will also feature other Sandvik products, such...
US News and World Report

Cotton Exporter Benin Developing Home-Grown Textile Industry

GLO-DJIGBE, Benin (Reuters) - On a large factory floor in southwestern Benin, dozens of young people cut, stitch and assemble cotton shirts - part of a major push by the West African country to develop its textile sector. Benin has in the last few years become Africa's leading cotton producer,...
aiexpress.io

Drone delivery pioneer Wing expands to Ireland

Alphabet-subsidiary Wing is flying to Eire for the following growth of its drone supply providers. The corporate’s autonomous supply drones pack pc imaginative and prescient for situational consciousness and onboard flight planning and navigation methods. The drones have the power to self-diagnose errors and reply to supply requests on demand.
