rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
The Weather Channel

Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East

A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States

The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
WBBJ

Windy and Dry This Week with Frost and Freeze Likely

We started off with a few showers and storms to the southern part of the region but since then they have cleared out. Now we’re seeing some sunshine and windy conditions but storms should return in the next few hours. They should continue overnight and into the early morning hours as temps drop into the 50’s and 60’s.
CBS Miami

Warm, muggy conditions to give way to cooler air later this week

MIAMI -- It will be warm and steamy Monday across South Florida before a cold front arrives later in the week that is expected to bring more seasonable conditions to the state.The high temperatures Monday are expected to rise to the upper 80s, and spotty showers are possible during the morning before increasing rain chances arrive into the afternoon.Scattered storms could develop along with the potential for some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Another round of wet weather rolls in Tuesday due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front set to arrive on Wednesday.By Wednesday morning, the low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s while highs will only be in the upper 70s.Only a few showers will be possible but the rain chance will be low. By Thursday morning it will likely be even cooler with lows in the mid-60s with the mercury climbing only to around 80 degrees. The weather will warm up Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s by Sunday. 
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA

