Lil Baby is in a race of his own. The 27-year-old Atlanta native brought that sentiment to fruition on the cover of his new album, It's Only Me. He's depicted on Mount Rushmore in various stages of his life. Clearly he sees no competition. The project's initial sales projections find him earning the third biggest debut for a rapper this year. As he prepares to celebrate that victory, XXL caught up with the rapper a week before It's Only Me dropped to discuss his new music, investments, great ambitions and much more for his XXL magazine digital cover story and video interview.

4 DAYS AGO