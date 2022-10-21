Read full article on original website
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Netflix Tackles the Single Dumbest Moment of the Cola Wars in ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’
Because no media story of the ’90s is complete without a streaming documentary about it, a docuseries examining a court case over an infamous Pepsi commercial is heading to Netflix. Four-part docuseries “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” will (vertically, like a Harrier fighter) touch down onto the streamer November 17. The series, which cheekily takes its name from stoner comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” revolves around John Leonard, a college student who, in 1996, went on an ambitious quest to obtain 7 million “Pepsi Points,” a loyalty program that offered merchandise for customers who bought enough Pepsi cans. In a commercial for...
Jill Biden Pairs Suede Pumps with Belted Dress & Meaningful Brooch for Cancer Moonshot Event with Mary J Blige
Jill Biden brought deeper meaning to a co-hosted event with Mary J. Blige for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Washington, D.C. During the intimate occasion with Cancer Moonshot and the American Cancer Society on Monday afternoon, the first lady spoke to those in attendance while wearing a pine green dress. Her knee-length number featured short sleeves, and gained a two-toned dimension from a faintly darker-hued leather belt buckled around her waist. Completing Biden’s outfit were layered gold pendant necklaces, bangles and a matching watch, as well as gleaming green crystal post earrings. A golden bird pin completed her ensemble, while also...
Mary J. Blige Thinks Pink in Tweed Skirt Suit for Cancer Moonshot Event with Jill Biden
Mary J. Blige brought the power of pink to Washington, D.C. while co-hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event with first lady Jill Biden. The “Power” star spoke for the intimate Cancer Moonshot occasion at the White House alongside Biden. During her speech, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a light pink Balmain skirt suit, featuring a tweed blazer and matching miniskirt. Each included tufted fringe trim, giving it a retro feel that was light-hearted and business-worthy. Blige’s outfit also held a special meaning, as pink is the signature color of Breast Cancer Awareness month. She also spoke about the loss of...
Lil Baby Talks Investments, Money Management, Young Thug and More in XXL Digital Cover Story
Lil Baby is in a race of his own. The 27-year-old Atlanta native brought that sentiment to fruition on the cover of his new album, It's Only Me. He's depicted on Mount Rushmore in various stages of his life. Clearly he sees no competition. The project's initial sales projections find him earning the third biggest debut for a rapper this year. As he prepares to celebrate that victory, XXL caught up with the rapper a week before It's Only Me dropped to discuss his new music, investments, great ambitions and much more for his XXL magazine digital cover story and video interview.
Cardi B Beats Gangsta Bitch Vol. 1 Mixtape Artwork Lawsuit – Report
UPDATE (OCT. 22):. Following the verdict, Michael Brophy's attorney provided this statement to XXL: "After the verdict Michael Brophy, Cardi b and Mr. Rafael shook hands,they were gracious winners. Mr. Brophy is a stand up human being. If this chapter can close it may be best for the Brophy family’s ability to put this behind them. That’s all that is important."
Quavo and Takeoff Choose Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B on Drink Champs
Quavo and Takeoff were asked to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on the latest episode of Drink Champs and both Migos members went with Nicki. On Friday (Oct. 21), the podcast version of the new Drinks Champs interview with Unc and Phew debuted. During the podcast segment called Quick Time With Slime, where guest are required to make a choice between two things or take a shot of liquor, the duo was asked to pick between Bardi and the head Barb in charge. The question initially triggers a chuckle from the Atlanta rappers. After a short time to mull it over, Quavo responds first.
Lil Baby
DedicatedLil Baby’s rap moniker pales in comparison to the growth he’s experienced over the last five years. With his newly released third studio album prospering in streams, the Atlanta rapper’s music, business and outlook are steady elevating. There’s a war going on outside no rapper is safe...
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.
