ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey respond to Andrew’s ‘fake’ crying scene

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkL4q_0ihvpDHv00

Love Is Blind has officially returned to Netflix and the show’s third season has already brought us a number of interesting characters, including cast member Andrew Liu.

Fans of the series may remember some of Love Is Blind’s cringiest stars from seasons past. There was the time contestant Jessica Batten let her golden retriever sip red wine from her glass in season one, or when Shake Chatterjee doubled-down on his sizeist comments at the season two reunion. Now, Andrew Liu has become the most talked about star on Love Is Blind season three, perhaps because of a scene featuring eye drops that has everyone confused.

Andrew Liu is a 30-year-old wildlife photographer from Austin, Texas. Although, according to his LinkedIn profile, Liu is described as a director of operations for an Austin-based trucking and transportation company called aifleet.

In the pods, Liu hit it off with Nancy Rodriguez, a 32-year-old speech pathologist and real estate agent. The pair seemed to form a connection, mainly because of Liu’s deep bass voice and his frequent talk of travelling and “sexual kung fu”. But by the end of episode four, Rodriguez revealed that she has formed a stronger bond with fellow cast member, Bartise Bowden, and rejected Liu’s marriage proposal.

How did Andrew Liu react to being rejected? Well, that’s where things get confusing. After he was dumped by Rodriguez, producers asked Liu how he was feeling during his confessional.

“Are you rolling?” Liu asked producers. He then reached for something in his pocket and pulled out eye drops. He then filled his eyes with the drops as if he were crying, and let out a few sniffles.

“It didn’t feel good to be completely honest,” he said, with his eyes now full of tears. “I guess I feel satisfied that I went for it. Yeah, man. It hurts.”

If one round of eye drops weren’t enough, Liu reached for the eye drops again, this time filling his eyes with water. When he asked the producer if he was allowed to use eye drops, they said he can use them if his eyes were hurting. With tears now streaming down his face, Liu said: “I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears.”

It’s still unclear whether Liu was faking the tears for sympathy, or if his eyes were actually dry during the scene. Speaking to Bustle , Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey poked fun at the moment, without giving too much away.

“Oh, he wasn’t doing fake tears. He was taking care of his dry eyes,” Vanessa said coyly. Nick added that it was “pretty muggy while they were filming” and production told him that Liu’s “personal humidifier” broke, causing his eye issues.

Following the episode, fans instantly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the eye drops scene. Many viewers questioned if the tears were actually real, while others simply called the producers “petty” for leaving the scene in the final cut.

“the visine tears???? ANDREW,” said one fan on Twitter.

“one of the #LoveIsBlind producers had it out for andrew and made sure the clip of him fake crying made it into the final cut,” another user wrote.

“It’s so petty that the producers included the footage of Andrew putting eye drops so he could look sad. I’m so here for it!!!” said a third user.

The third season of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix on Wednesday 19 October. The popular dating show follows the same premise as the previous two seasons, in which single folks go on several blind dates in the hopes of finding a lasting love connection, all without seeing each other in person. The couples are tasked with getting engaged not based on appearances, but based on emotional and intellectual connection.

The latest season, which is set in Dallas, Texas, was filmed back-to-back with season two. Among the newest cast includes a critical care nurse, aerospace engineer, dermatologist, and ballet dancer.

While Netflix has only released the first four episodes of season three, five couples are already engaged. Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were the first couple to get engaged in the pods. Nancy Rodriguez and Bartiste Bowden also got engaged, but there may be trouble ahead for the couple due to their age difference and Bowden’s former connection with Raven Ross. Ross accepted a proposal from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, while Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett also got engaged, despite their personality differences. Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton were the last couple to get engaged in the pods.

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind season three will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 26 October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love is Blind fans call Matt Bolton out over episode seven reaction: ‘Colleen, run’

Fans of Love is Blind have called out season three contestant Matt Bolton for his behaviour in new episodes of the Netflix show. Season three of the dating reality series follows the same premise as the previous two seasons: eligible singles attempt to form meaningful romantic connections with each other through special pods, in which they are unable to see each other.After a bond is forged, a proposal takes place “sight unseen” and the couples move on to the next stage of the “social experiment”: meeting in person.In the first installment of season three, five couples became engaged after...
The Independent

Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I did not have a good time’

Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
The Independent

James Corden recalls the moment that made him quit The Late Late Show

James Corden has opened up about the moment he decided to quit as the host of popular US talk show The Late Late Show.The former Gavin & Stacey star announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in 2023. In a new interview with The Times, Corden addressed the decision, which he said was made in order to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children.“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” he said. “Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer...
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Independent

‘I’m not a villain’: Woman defends herself for refusing to swap plane seats so family could sit together

A Delta Air Lines passenger has taken to TikTok to defend herself after refusing to move seats for a family on a plane.“No you can’t have my seat!” wrote US-based Maresa Friedman, posting a video of herself looking annoyed on a flight.“I am not a villain for moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” ranted the TikTok user.In a series of videos, Ms Friedman explained that a family had asked her to move from her seat (on what appeared to be a domestic Delta flight) so that they could sit together. @maresasd I'm...
The Independent

Matthew Perry describes watching ‘painfully thin’ version of himself on Friends as ‘very hard’

Matthew Perry had an emotional reaction to re-watching himself looking “painfully thin” in a scene from Friends. Perry, who played fan-favourite character Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show, sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer on Friday (28 October) to discuss his new memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry opens up about how he struggled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers over the course of his career. During his conversation with Sawyer, the talk show host asked Perry if they could rewatch a clip from season three of the sitcom –...
The Independent

Reality star and transgender activist becomes first woman to own Miss Universe pageant with $20m purchase

A Thai transgender advocate and reality TV star has purchased the Miss Universe Organisation, making history as the first woman to own the global beauty brand.Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the CEO and biggest shareholder of JKN Global Group, announced on 26 October that the Thailand-based media company bought the Miss Universe Organisation for $20m. Jakrajutatip, 43, is now the first woman to own the Miss Universe Organisation in its 71-year legacy.“We are incredibly honored to be acquiring The Miss Universe Organisation and working with its visionary leadership team,” she said in a press release. “The global reach of the Organisation,...
The Independent

Florence Pugh plans to release solo music album

Florence Pugh plans to release a solo music album after writing several songs for an upcoming film.The 26-year-old actor said she would have "put money" on her becoming a singer when she was a teenager because it felt like a more "accessible" career choice.Oxford-born Ms Pugh said she has written several songs for an upcoming film after 'losing confidence' in performing music through lack of practice.The Don't Worry Darling star admitted that she has "lost confidence" in singing because of a lack of practice but wants to return to performing. Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Dolly Parton confirms retirement from touringWhy has Adele stripped back her Las Vegas residency?Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen plan to ‘keep divorce drama-free for the kids’
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy