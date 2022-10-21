Read full article on original website
Vogue Has ‘No Intention’ of Working With Kanye West After Recent Controversies – Report
More fallout from Kanye West's shenanigans. Vogue magazine reportedly has "no intention" of working with Ye after his recent controversies. According to a Page Six report, published on Friday (Oct. 21), a Vogue spokesperson reportedly told the website that neither the publication nor its Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, intends to work with Kanye West again following his anti-Semitic remarks and White Lives Matter agenda.
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
Kanye West Admits His Anti-Semitic Comments Were Racist, Says He ‘Fought Fire With Fire’
UPDATE (Oct. 20):. See Kanye West's entire interview with Piers Morgan below. After spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric for the last two weeks, Kanye West is admitting his comments were racist and apologizing in a new interview. Kanye West's viral press run continues with his latest interview coming with British journalist Piers...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Kodak Black is calling out Kanye West and still pledging his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, with the South Florida rapper saying he thinks the twice-impeached POTUS should be the Commander-in-Chief in perpetuity. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on the recent...
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Says He Wants to Have Sit-Down With Fif
Following the drama that arose surrounding his child support comments, 50 Cent's 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson is ready to have a man-to-man conversation with his estranged father. On Thursday (Oct. 20), Marquise put up a post on Instagram sharing his thoughts on the current state of his relationship with 50...
Netflix Tackles the Single Dumbest Moment of the Cola Wars in ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’
Because no media story of the ’90s is complete without a streaming documentary about it, a docuseries examining a court case over an infamous Pepsi commercial is heading to Netflix. Four-part docuseries “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” will (vertically, like a Harrier fighter) touch down onto the streamer November 17. The series, which cheekily takes its name from stoner comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” revolves around John Leonard, a college student who, in 1996, went on an ambitious quest to obtain 7 million “Pepsi Points,” a loyalty program that offered merchandise for customers who bought enough Pepsi cans. In a commercial for...
Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Pete Davidson Sent Kim Kardashian This Meaningful Birthday Gift
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might not be together at the moment, but fans are convinced that the SNL alum gifted Kardashian something extra sentimental for her 42nd birthday, which she celebrated over the weekend. In her recent Instagram stories, Kardashian shared plenty of snaps, from getting ready to go on Kylie Jenner’s private jet to see Usher perform in Las Vegas — which she was ultimately unable to go because of dangerous high winds — to an impromptu trip to In N’ Out. She also showed off an impressive display of white flowers in her bathroom along with a...
Jill Biden Pairs Suede Pumps with Belted Dress & Meaningful Brooch for Cancer Moonshot Event with Mary J Blige
Jill Biden brought deeper meaning to a co-hosted event with Mary J. Blige for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Washington, D.C. During the intimate occasion with Cancer Moonshot and the American Cancer Society on Monday afternoon, the first lady spoke to those in attendance while wearing a pine green dress. Her knee-length number featured short sleeves, and gained a two-toned dimension from a faintly darker-hued leather belt buckled around her waist. Completing Biden’s outfit were layered gold pendant necklaces, bangles and a matching watch, as well as gleaming green crystal post earrings. A golden bird pin completed her ensemble, while also...
Mary J. Blige Thinks Pink in Tweed Skirt Suit for Cancer Moonshot Event with Jill Biden
Mary J. Blige brought the power of pink to Washington, D.C. while co-hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event with first lady Jill Biden. The “Power” star spoke for the intimate Cancer Moonshot occasion at the White House alongside Biden. During her speech, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a light pink Balmain skirt suit, featuring a tweed blazer and matching miniskirt. Each included tufted fringe trim, giving it a retro feel that was light-hearted and business-worthy. Blige’s outfit also held a special meaning, as pink is the signature color of Breast Cancer Awareness month. She also spoke about the loss of...
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week
Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
Travis Scott Responds to Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors
Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (Oct. 23), Travis Scott hopped on his Instagram Story to shut down rumors that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, while he's still with his current love Kylie Jenner. In his since-deleted post, Trav...
Lil Baby Talks Investments, Money Management, Young Thug and More in XXL Digital Cover Story
Lil Baby is in a race of his own. The 27-year-old Atlanta native brought that sentiment to fruition on the cover of his new album, It's Only Me. He's depicted on Mount Rushmore in various stages of his life. Clearly he sees no competition. The project's initial sales projections find him earning the third biggest debut for a rapper this year. As he prepares to celebrate that victory, XXL caught up with the rapper a week before It's Only Me dropped to discuss his new music, investments, great ambitions and much more for his XXL magazine digital cover story and video interview.
Cardi B Beats Gangsta Bitch Vol. 1 Mixtape Artwork Lawsuit – Report
UPDATE (OCT. 22):. Following the verdict, Michael Brophy's attorney provided this statement to XXL: "After the verdict Michael Brophy, Cardi b and Mr. Rafael shook hands,they were gracious winners. Mr. Brophy is a stand up human being. If this chapter can close it may be best for the Brophy family’s ability to put this behind them. That’s all that is important."
The Game Trolls 50 Cent About His Estranged Relationship With Oldest Son
The Game is using 50 Cent's relationship with his estranged son Marquise as ammo in their ongoing beef. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Game inexplicably turned up the heat on his beef with 50 Cent on Instagram with two posts poking fun at Fif's soured bond with his 26-year-old son. In the first post, Game shared a photo of 50 Cent and Marquise from an old G-Unit ad from the early 2000s. He captioned the pic, "Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB."
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
Nicki Minaj Defines Term ‘Karen’ After Calling Latto One
Nicki Minaj has offered up her definition of the term "Karen" after using it as a derogatory reference to Latto during a recent spat on Twitter. On Monday (Oct. 17), Nicki Minaj hit up Instagram Live in a conversation with podcaster Nunu Nellz to address her views as they pertain to the beef with Latto that popped off on social media in the late hours of Oct. 13. During the heated back-and-forth with Latto, Nicki called the "Big Energy" rapper a "Karen" twice and is now explaining why she feels that way by implying that Latto's sweet and innocent demeanor is nothing more than a front.
