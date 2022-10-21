ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

KFVS12

Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing

A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A look at the low river...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Civey Sentenced to 8 Years in Jones Death

(Farmington) A Belgrade man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the disappearance of a Farmington teenager. According to the Daily Journal, 25-year-old Ethan Hunter Civey pleaded guilty on Friday to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony case. On May 20th of last year, the body of 18-year-old Mikayla Jones was found near highway “M” between Caledonia and Irondale in Washington County. Civey and 34-year-old Andrew T. Pierce of Irondale were charged with abondment of a corpse and destroying drug evidence after Jones’ death. Authorities believe Jones died of an accidental drug overdose while with Civey and Pierce.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Bonne Terre Family Fun Weekend

(Bonne Terre, MO) Bonne Terre City Officials are excited about upcoming events on Saturday, October 29th that includes a Trunk n Treat. The City Administrator of Bonne Terre, Shawn Kay, says the last weekend of October will be full of fun for the entire family.
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

City of Festus under a “Boil Advisory” until further notice

The water main break at Lee Avenue in Festus has been repaired and customers should start to see pressure returning. The Boil Advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The City of Festus would like to thank the city water and sewer crews for their fast response and actions...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Festus Police Dealing with Catalytic Converter Thefts

(Festus) There is a theft trend that is running rampant across the greater St. Louis region. It’s the theft of catalytic converters. A crime that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with quite frequently as well as many municipal police agencies. Police Chief Tim Lewis says...
FESTUS, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

