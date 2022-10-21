Read full article on original website
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
kttn.com
James Hardie to build new facility in Crystal City, Missouri creating 240 new jobs
James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, announced it will build a new manufacturing facility in Crystal City, creating 240 new high-paying jobs. The one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will deliver in-demand fiber cement products. “We are proud to welcome a leading manufacturer like James...
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
KFVS12
Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors.
KFVS12
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a large field fire in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday afternoon, October 23. Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire departments, could be seen working to put out the fire.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
mymoinfo.com
Civey Sentenced to 8 Years in Jones Death
(Farmington) A Belgrade man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the disappearance of a Farmington teenager. According to the Daily Journal, 25-year-old Ethan Hunter Civey pleaded guilty on Friday to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony case. On May 20th of last year, the body of 18-year-old Mikayla Jones was found near highway “M” between Caledonia and Irondale in Washington County. Civey and 34-year-old Andrew T. Pierce of Irondale were charged with abondment of a corpse and destroying drug evidence after Jones’ death. Authorities believe Jones died of an accidental drug overdose while with Civey and Pierce.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Family Fun Weekend
(Bonne Terre, MO) Bonne Terre City Officials are excited about upcoming events on Saturday, October 29th that includes a Trunk n Treat. The City Administrator of Bonne Terre, Shawn Kay, says the last weekend of October will be full of fun for the entire family.
mymoinfo.com
City of Festus under a “Boil Advisory” until further notice
The water main break at Lee Avenue in Festus has been repaired and customers should start to see pressure returning. The Boil Advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The City of Festus would like to thank the city water and sewer crews for their fast response and actions...
Maplewood restaurant closed after July floods, reopens
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A Maplewood restaurant is back open, after it had to close for nearly three months, due to July's historic flooding. It's the first weekend Deer Creek Bar & Grill is welcoming customers, again. It was one of many businesses in Maplewood and Brentwood that have spent...
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?
When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Police Dealing with Catalytic Converter Thefts
(Festus) There is a theft trend that is running rampant across the greater St. Louis region. It’s the theft of catalytic converters. A crime that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with quite frequently as well as many municipal police agencies. Police Chief Tim Lewis says...
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: More warmth and wind
Expect the high winds in the St. Louis area to continue. The winds will be heavy Saturday night through Monday.
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
Comments / 0