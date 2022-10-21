Read full article on original website
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
Pet spot: Hillsboro family adopts stray cat
Beth Davis of Hillsboro said her cat, Barney, joined her family in 2017 after she noticed him hanging around her workplace. “I work in St. Louis and he lived in a sewer drain by my work,” she said. “We trapped him and brought him here. Because he was a wild cat, he was supposed to be a barn cat. Instead, he’s become our front porch cat. He lives on our front porch. He’s not an inside cat.”
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, Missouri
Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.
Pevely family moves Halloween light show featuring 66K lights to Festus Park
A Missouri family known for its massive Halloween light show returns with an even bigger show, with some help from the City of Festus.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
Maplewood restaurant closed after July floods, reopens
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A Maplewood restaurant is back open, after it had to close for nearly three months, due to July's historic flooding. It's the first weekend Deer Creek Bar & Grill is welcoming customers, again. It was one of many businesses in Maplewood and Brentwood that have spent...
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park neighborhood
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the Walnut Park neighborhood Saturday night.
Cedar Hill woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Eureka
A 50-year-old Cedar Hill woman was arrested Friday night, Oct. 21, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a one-car accident on Hwy. W south of Twin River Road south of Eureka in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:54 p.m., the woman was driving a 2018...
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
A dozen car break-ins take place in Central West End Saturday
St. Louis Police are investigating more car break-ins.
Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin
It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
PHOTO GALLERY: Car Cruise rolls into Union
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 played host to their inaugural Car Cruise Saturday at its post in Union. The car show attracted 17 vehicles shortly after it started at 3 p.m., with more rolling in.
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop
Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
Man shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Delmar and Euclid Sunday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. The man was shot in the head. No other information was immediately released.
Man dies after truck crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Jefferson County
HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — An 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his truck crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in Jefferson County. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday in House Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph L. Hale Jr. was driving westbound on Miller Road when his Ford F150 truck traveled off the roadway after Eagles View Drive, struck a utility pole and caught fire.
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into 3 south St. Louis businesses
Burglars broke into three businesses in south St. Louis overnight. Some of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video.
Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A look at the low river...
