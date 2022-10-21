ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

stlmag.com

El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: Hillsboro family adopts stray cat

Beth Davis of Hillsboro said her cat, Barney, joined her family in 2017 after she noticed him hanging around her workplace. “I work in St. Louis and he lived in a sewer drain by my work,” she said. “We trapped him and brought him here. Because he was a wild cat, he was supposed to be a barn cat. Instead, he’s become our front porch cat. He lives on our front porch. He’s not an inside cat.”
HILLSBORO, MO
CJ Coombs

Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, Missouri

Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Eureka

A 50-year-old Cedar Hill woman was arrested Friday night, Oct. 21, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a one-car accident on Hwy. W south of Twin River Road south of Eureka in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:54 p.m., the woman was driving a 2018...
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flovalleynews.com

Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin

It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
BALLWIN, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Car Cruise rolls into Union

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 played host to their inaugural Car Cruise Saturday at its post in Union. The car show attracted 17 vehicles shortly after it started at 3 p.m., with more rolling in.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop

Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
HERCULANEUM, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Delmar and Euclid Sunday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. The man was shot in the head. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after truck crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Jefferson County

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — An 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his truck crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in Jefferson County. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday in House Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph L. Hale Jr. was driving westbound on Miller Road when his Ford F150 truck traveled off the roadway after Eagles View Drive, struck a utility pole and caught fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing

Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

