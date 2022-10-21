ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Washington’s Next Secretary of State Could Be a Republican Who Flirts with Election Conspiracies

New polling released this morning shows Washington's Secretary of State race in a dead heat—until voters learn about the Republican write-in candidate. While previous surveys have found a large share of voters undecided in a statistically tied race between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Julie Anderson, the new poll from Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) is the first to include Republican write-in candidate Brad Klippert as an option for respondents to support.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
NEWStalk 870

Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit

The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
WASHINGTON STATE

