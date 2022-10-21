Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Washington voters concerned about democracy, think vote-by-mail should expand: WA Poll
SEATTLE — Republicans in Washington state said US democracy is "weakening and may collapse" as Democrats in the state said it's "holding firm but being threatened" amid a contentious midterm election cycle nationwide, according to WA Poll results. The midterm elections are less than three weeks away, marking a...
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
This Is The Best Place To Raise A Family In Washington
Stacker used data from Niche to find the best location to start a family in every state.
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
How to Annoy The Crap Out of A Washingtonian with Just ONE Word
We, who are living in Washington, have problems with you non-Washington people (and with some of you already here). Now you’re gonna hear about it! Hey, pally, it doesn’t have to be the holiday of “Festivus for the Rest of Us” for us to stop what we're doing and start celebrating the Airing of Grievances: The Washington State Edition!
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
Police association calls on Rep. Johnson to retract comment that police 'go around killing people'
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Some Washington state law enforcement leaders are calling on Rep. Jesse Johnson to retract a comment made on Twitter that they call "inflammatory, dangerous and divisive." It's part of an ongoing dispute between law enforcement and the state Legislature rooted in policing laws. In response...
5 Washington State Sneaky Speed Traps You Should Avoid
If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware - there are plenty of speed traps set up to catch unwary drivers. Here are the top 5 places you'll need to slow it down. As I came out of Cle Elum yesterday, there sat a Washington State Patrol cruiser....
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
Tri-City Herald
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims
Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
The Stranger
Washington’s Next Secretary of State Could Be a Republican Who Flirts with Election Conspiracies
New polling released this morning shows Washington's Secretary of State race in a dead heat—until voters learn about the Republican write-in candidate. While previous surveys have found a large share of voters undecided in a statistically tied race between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Julie Anderson, the new poll from Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) is the first to include Republican write-in candidate Brad Klippert as an option for respondents to support.
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”
Local, federal authorities arrest trio in Whatcom fentanyl-trafficking operation
Undercover agents set drug deal at cafe near Bellingham airport.
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
