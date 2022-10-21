Read full article on original website
Furious family of missing Princeton student say they 'have been kept in the dark' by cops after it was revealed her phone pinged two days after she was left seen outside Ivy League college dorms
The brother of a missing Princeton student says the family has been 'kept in the dark' by police in their search that is now in its sixth day. Universe Ewunetie joined investigators in the search for his 20-year-old sister, Misrach Ewunetie, who went missing from Princeton University's campus in the middle of the night.
NYU chemistry professor, 84, who was fired after students complained his class was too hard says US colleges need to stop 'coddling' students and 'apply a little tough love'- while university argues he 'wasn't successful' at teaching
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie found by authorities
PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a Princeton University student from Ohio who had been missing for nearly a week, was found dead Thursday afternoon, authorities said. She was 20. According to a joint news release from Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Kenneth Strother Jr., the school’s assistant vice...
New York University professor fired after students say his class was too hard
Some parents and teachers say the firing of Maitland Jones Jr points to a lowering of academic standards
‘Stop this right now’: Pro-life speaker at Edinburgh University interrupted by students
A talk planned to be delivered by a pro-life speaker at the University of Edinburgh was interrupted by dozens of pro-choice student activists on Monday. Margaret Akers from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) was due to speak about so-called coerced abortions at the event hosted by the university’s Life Society.
How HBCU Homecomings Cultivate The Feelings Of Family Reunions And Embody Black Joy
If you’ve never experienced a historically Black college and university (HBCU) homecoming, then just know it’s unlike any other. From old memories and matching jackets to bridging the gap between alumna and current students, homecoming is the time for full-fledged Black joy. For many, this season is just...
Older adults connect through classes, clubs, lectures at College of Marin
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. If you’re an older adult who likes reading plays, taking digital photos or studying the stars, to name just a few interests, join the club — specifically one of the more than 20 affinity groups organized by members of the Emeritus Students College of Marin, or ESCOM. Details Emeritus Students College of Marin: Kentfield ESCOM Center, 835 College Ave., Kentfield, 415-485-9652; Indian Valley ESCOM Center, 1800 Ignacio Blvd., Novato, 415-457-8811 ext 8322, https://escom.marin.edu
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers
It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.
Students complete Mental Health Training
Students were invited to join the Office of Wellness Education to complete Mental Health First Aid Training. A program compared to CPR or First Aid, but instead of focusing on physical health, this training focuses on what to do during mental health challenges and crises. “The purpose is to train...
Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely
In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
Daycare vs Montessori: The Difference for Your Child
A traditional daycare center and a Montessori preschool both provide children with fun, safe educational activities to fill their day while they spend time away from you. Some parents seek out Montessori programs because they focus on the whole child and on providing simple, natural, purposeful, and skills-based activities for self-directed play and self-discovery.
A spate of drownings: Classes help Black Americans learn to swim
Ten-year-old Aiden Reed had reason to be a little nervous as he dipped into a swimming pool in Washington. Since then, Aiden has found the courage to face his fears and go back in the pool for lessons with Swim Up, a nonprofit group that offers free classes.
First lady Jill Biden highlights high school programs at Bates Technical College
Bates Technical College announcement. First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Bates Technical College’s South Campus on Friday, Oct. 7 to tour youth apprenticeship and the Technical High School programs that connect youth to hands-on workforce education while they earn their high school diploma. The visit included a stop at the Technical High School’s Back-To-School Night, where students gathered to celebrate the start of the academic year and elect their inaugural student government representatives.
