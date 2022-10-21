ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT providers helping curb homelessness concerned as lack of funding threatens 211’s housing hotline

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

jay
2d ago

The lack of funding is because the garbage governor gave all the money to his criminal and voter base. He’s a pro at buying votes

Reply
3
Related
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?

With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State

The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
PASSAIC, NJ
ctexaminer.com

Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media

Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

The two Connecticut police officers, who were tragically ambushed and killed last week, will be laid to rest on Friday. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers

Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy