CT providers helping curb homelessness concerned as lack of funding threatens 211’s housing hotline

jay
2d ago
The lack of funding is because the garbage governor gave all the money to his criminal and voter base. He’s a pro at buying votes
Connecticut launching new school-based center to prevent substance misuse by children, teens
Connecticut is launching a new school-based center aimed at preventing substance use disorder among children and teens. When launched, the program will allow a team of consultants to travel to schools across the state to help educate children and teens about the dangers of substance misuse. Data from the state...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?
With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State
The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT likely won’t mandate COVID-19 shots for school children
During separate press conferences, both Bob Stefanowski and incumbent governor Ned Lamont said they were not inclined to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations. The post CT likely won’t mandate COVID-19 shots for school children appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
msmagazine.com
Empowered: Women Tell Family Court Judges of Experiences With Coercive Control Using New Domestic Abuse Law
Lessons learned on the one-year anniversary of Jennifers’ Law in Connecticut. Meredith knew there were deep-seated issues in her marriage—but she didn’t bargain for the hell that raged after it went south. She can’t use her real name because she’s scared for her safety and has a...
Sen. Miner asks Gov. Lamont for executive order to allow guns in Connecticut state parks following bear attack
MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state senator is urging Gov. Ned Lamont to sign an executive order that would allow hikers to carry guns in state parks following a black bear attack over the weekend. “I can tell you, there are times when they don’t go away,” Sen. Craig Miner (R-District 30). “They just […]
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
N.Y. officials announce plans for a memorial to the victims of the Buffalo shooting
Five months after a white gunman killed 10 Black people and injured three others at a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store, New York state and local officials and community members are working together to honor the victims killed with a new memorial in Buffalo's East Side. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: 5th District candidates asked where they stand on national ban of AR-15 guns
(WTNH) – This week, two decorated members of the Bristol Police Department, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were laid to rest. They were memorialized by tens of thousands during their funeral at Rentschler Field. They were slain in an ambush by a man who fired more than...
Unemployment no longer factors into CT applicants seeking cannabis licenses
The Connecticut Social Equity Council redefined what a “disproportionately impacted area" is in light of updated census information.
GoLocalProv
RI Woman One Step Closer to Exhuming Mother’s Remains - And Getting Answers About “Suspicious” Death
Rhode Islander Lauren Lee Malloy says she is hopeful the state is now getting closer to possibly solving a “cold case” — her mother Lori Lee "Sled Dog" Malloy's death nearly 30 years ago. As GoLocal reported in May, despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the...
ctexaminer.com
Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media
Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
NBC New York
‘Extremely Traumatic:' CT Official Blasts ‘Active Shooter' Hoax Amid US Swatting Spree
Multiple Connecticut schools were briefly locked down Friday after someone -- or someones -- called in fake "active shooter" reports, triggering procedures similar to ones activated across the state of New Jersey a week ago and, for some, retraumatization over the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, officials and education leaders said.
Stefanowski pledges not to require COVID vaccines for CT children
Republican Bob Stefanowski made childhood COVID-19 vaccinations a late campaign issue Thursday with a pledge not to require them to attend school and a challenge for Gov. Ned Lamont to make the same promise. The challenge from the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee comes as a medical advisory committee urged the Centers...
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
The two Connecticut police officers, who were tragically ambushed and killed last week, will be laid to rest on Friday. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police...
sheltonherald.com
CT stink bug home invasion: how to control them and why they're set to expand across the U.S.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Connecticut residents turn on the heat for autumn temperatures, a familiar foe is also looking to escape the cold. October is usually the time when the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive species from Asia, looks for shelter...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers
Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
