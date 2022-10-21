Read full article on original website
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneydining.com
Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same
When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System
A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disney World surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
A surprise vacation to Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after a family's white truck was stolen from their hotel's parking lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot’s Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since...
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
disneyfoodblog.com
A Clue that Construction Could Begin SOON on the ‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Retheme in Magic Kingdom
Right now, there are several new attractions planned for Disney World. We’ve got the TRON coaster, currently under construction in Tomorrowland, set to open in the spring. There’s Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana over at EPCOT, which will be a walkthrough attraction where guests can interact with water, and it’s set to open towards the end of 2023. And of course, we can’t forget about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the retheme of Splash Mountain, which will open at Magic Kingdom in 2024. If you’re waiting for that last one, then you’ll be glad to know that the project just hit a big milestone!
disneydining.com
Fans are Excited about Universal’s Newest Attraction, Look Forward to its 2023 Opening
There’s been a lot of talk this year about the newest attraction at Universal Studios Orlando Resort that is being constructed in the space where the Shrek 4-D attraction was located for years. And recent reports indicate the opening of the new attraction could be right around the corner.
disneyfoodblog.com
1 Park Is SOLD OUT for 2 Days STRAIGHT Next Week in Disney World
We’re getting closer and closer to Halloween, and Disney World is getting more and more busy!. We even actually have seen the temperatures dropping in Disney World, which is giving us all of the spooky vibes for the season. If you’re going to the parks soon, there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, you also need to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled ALL of that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today
Disney Removes Magical Express Bus from Toy Set
Walt Disney World has recently eliminated a slew of services and perks that used to be free to guests, like Disney’s Magical Express bus transportation to and from the resort. Now, even the toy bus sets sold at Walt Disney World are being downsized. Disney Bus Toy Set —...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Snow Already Covers Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland
Technically, it’s still Halloween Time in Disneyland, but let’s face it — the holidays are already starting to sneak in. We’ve already seen holiday merchandise in Disneyland, and we’ve already got a full list of food booths for the Festival of the Holidays in Disney California Adventure. Now, though, Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle is showing off its snowy holiday look — in OCTOBER.
disneydining.com
Disney Genie+ Price Reaches Shocking All-Time High
In December 2021, Disney launched its new FastPass replacement — Disney Genie+ — at Disneyland Resort. Genie+ at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would cost Guests $20 — more than the $15 charge at Disney World’s four theme parks — but came with PhotoPass.
