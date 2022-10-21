ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fatherly

WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations

If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
disneydining.com

BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneydining.com

Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same

When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
Cinemablend

First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System

A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot’s Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since...
WDW News Today

2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks

The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
disneyfoodblog.com

A Clue that Construction Could Begin SOON on the ‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Retheme in Magic Kingdom

Right now, there are several new attractions planned for Disney World. We’ve got the TRON coaster, currently under construction in Tomorrowland, set to open in the spring. There’s Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana over at EPCOT, which will be a walkthrough attraction where guests can interact with water, and it’s set to open towards the end of 2023. And of course, we can’t forget about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the retheme of Splash Mountain, which will open at Magic Kingdom in 2024. If you’re waiting for that last one, then you’ll be glad to know that the project just hit a big milestone!
disneyfoodblog.com

1 Park Is SOLD OUT for 2 Days STRAIGHT Next Week in Disney World

We’re getting closer and closer to Halloween, and Disney World is getting more and more busy!. We even actually have seen the temperatures dropping in Disney World, which is giving us all of the spooky vibes for the season. If you’re going to the parks soon, there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, you also need to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled ALL of that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today

Disney Removes Magical Express Bus from Toy Set

Walt Disney World has recently eliminated a slew of services and perks that used to be free to guests, like Disney’s Magical Express bus transportation to and from the resort. Now, even the toy bus sets sold at Walt Disney World are being downsized. Disney Bus Toy Set —...
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Snow Already Covers Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland

Technically, it’s still Halloween Time in Disneyland, but let’s face it — the holidays are already starting to sneak in. We’ve already seen holiday merchandise in Disneyland, and we’ve already got a full list of food booths for the Festival of the Holidays in Disney California Adventure. Now, though, Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle is showing off its snowy holiday look — in OCTOBER.
disneydining.com

Disney Genie+ Price Reaches Shocking All-Time High

In December 2021, Disney launched its new FastPass replacement — Disney Genie+ — at Disneyland Resort. Genie+ at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would cost Guests $20 — more than the $15 charge at Disney World’s four theme parks — but came with PhotoPass.

