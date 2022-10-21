The “Superbowl of Mountain Biking” Red Bull Rampage returns to Utah

VIRGIN, Utah — Since its inaugural event in 2001, year over year, Red Bull Rampage has showcased the most challenging freeriding in the mountain biking sphere. On October 21, 18 of the world’s top riders, including 4x champion Brandon Semenuk, will traverse Virgin, Utah’s steep and unforgiving terrain.



“Over the last 21 years, we have watched unparalleled athleticism from around the globe compete on our desert landscapes,” said Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins in a statement. “We’re thrilled that Southwest Utah continues to be the stunning backdrop for this iconic event.”



The competition will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the US, with replay available on Red Bull TV and ESPN+ immediately after.

Red Bull Rampage is headed back to the steep and unforgiving terrain of Southwest Utah. On Friday, the premier big-mountain freeride event will showcase the world’s top riders as they take on some of the biggest and baddest tricks and lines and bring the most’ send-ergy’ freeride has ever seen.

Economic Impact: $3.6-4.4 million



Media Value: $5.6 million



Tom van Steenbergen, recipient of the 2021 Red Bull Rampage Best Trick Award and 2021 Utah Governor’s State of Sport Awards Highlight of the Year, will be making his return after a severe crash forced him out of the competition last year.

